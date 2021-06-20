TGIF concert series will return to Uptown

TODAY’S WORD is rhizomes. Example: No matter how well you think you’ve weeded out the torpedograss from the flower beds, it’s impossible to get down to all the rhizomes, and that pesky weed just takes over all over again.
SUNDAY’S WORD was humus. It means a fairly stable, complex group of nutrient-storing molecules created by microbes and other forces of decomposition by the conversion of organic matter. Example: Jim brings humus from the forest floor to dig into his flower beds before the season starts.
Water Poker Run
Crazy Horse Marina will host a Paddle Board/Kayak Poker Run from 9 a.m. to noon July 18. The cost to participate is $20 — free for kids, but they may not choose cards. All proceeds will benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. For more information, call 540-484-5566.
TGIF
The TGIF Concert Series will be back this summer, after a year off because of the pandemic. It’s hosted now by Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club at the farmers market in Uptown Martinsville. Tickets will be available soon on Eventbrite. The dates and bands will be:
July 16, Slick Jr. and the Reactors (playing without popular band member Jimmy Jordan, who died this month at age 62).
- Aug. 20, Spare Change.
- Sept. 17, The Worx.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Library of Congress has a new collection of recordings from more than 200 frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19 as the pandemic unfolded, donated by The Nocturnists. The Nocturnists is a medical storytelling community and podcast based in San Francisco. Most of the recordings were collected originally for the “Stories from a Pandemic” series last spring, but only a small number of them made it to the podcast and an accompanying online story map. The donation also includes the pandemic-related material from its “Black Voices in Healthcare” series, which was honored in the 2021 Webby Awards.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Nocturnists’ pandemic recordings are part of the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center, which was established in 1976. What are some of the other collections it houses?
