TGIF concert series will return to Uptown

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Library of Congress has a new collection of recordings from more than 200 frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19 as the pandemic unfolded, donated by The Nocturnists. The Nocturnists is a medical storytelling community and podcast based in San Francisco. Most of the recordings were collected originally for the “Stories from a Pandemic” series last spring, but only a small number of them made it to the podcast and an accompanying online story map. The donation also includes the pandemic-related material from its “Black Voices in Healthcare” series, which was honored in the 2021 Webby Awards.