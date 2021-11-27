Thankful for knowing Charlie and Hiawatha

She was also blessed with a voice like Mahalia Jackson and could play the piano with equal talent.

Hiawatha and I had also become good friends, and she asked me one day if I would emcee an event she was having at a church here in Martinsville.

Gospel groups from around the region were invited to perform, and I remember it struck me a bit odd that I was asked to open the event at 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

It didn’t end until 10 that night.

About 3 that afternoon Charlie came in the front door with his guitar case and spoke politely to people as he milled his way to the front.

He took out his guitar, gave it a strum and nodded in satisfaction that it was close enough in tune for him, and then nodded to me for his introduction.

Thinking of nothing clever to say, I announced the next person to perform was “the only other white person here.”

I never thought about that until Charlie got up in the midst of all of these excellent Black gospel singers with his six-string guitar slightly out of tune.

Charlie pounced on the first chord and opened with “I’ll Fly Away,” complete with nasal twang and hillbilly intonation.