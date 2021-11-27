Thankful for knowing Charlie and Hiawatha

Many of our readers will remember Charlie Tomlinson. He was quite a character in real-life and the only person I’ve met that died twice and lived to tell about it.
For those of you that recognize his name, you may remember he came to Martinsville not long after his funeral home in Northern Virginia was destroyed by a hurricane.
He purchased part of Roselawn Funeral Home and became so popular, he opened his own funeral home in Ridgeway—Tomlinson Funeral Home.
Back then the funeral director always put his name on the obituaries that were sent to the newspaper, and twice Charlie’s name appeared in the obituary column as the deceased, by mistake.
No one enjoyed attention more than Charlie, and he took the opportunity to call the local radio stations and the newspaper to report that he was indeed very much alive.
Charlie died for real in 2012, but the stories of his life linger on.
Kelly Ratcliff, who manages Roselawn now, was only 17 when he went to work for Charlie. Charlie became Kelly’s mentor, and Kelly became affectionately referred to by Charlie as his adopted son.
In those early days I remember Charlie had opened his funeral home, but hadn’t acquired the often necessary funeral home tents.
On the occasion of one of his first funerals a hard rain came on and the family didn’t want to delay the burial. At the last minute a competing funeral home loaned Charlie the tents, and he never forgot it.
If someone needed something they didn’t have and Charlie had it, then they had use of it.
That practice also gave him the reputation of having the lowest prices in the business; at least around here it did.
It also made the financial end of running a frugal funeral home difficult, and there might have been a time or two that the power company held off cutting the lights off until after a funeral that was already in progress had concluded.
Charlie started an ambulance service, and he ran it right out of the funeral home.
If a person suffered a life-threatening injury or illness and didn’t make it to the hospital, Charlie was already the first one there to take the body.
That might come across a bit morbid, but as far as the funeral home business is concerned, it was pure genius in a time when no one knew what a paid paramedic was.
One of Charlie’s dear friends was Hiawatha Mitchell, who also passed away some years ago. She was a large Black woman with a personality that beamed with life.
She was also blessed with a voice like Mahalia Jackson and could play the piano with equal talent.
Hiawatha and I had also become good friends, and she asked me one day if I would emcee an event she was having at a church here in Martinsville.
Gospel groups from around the region were invited to perform, and I remember it struck me a bit odd that I was asked to open the event at 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
It didn’t end until 10 that night.
About 3 that afternoon Charlie came in the front door with his guitar case and spoke politely to people as he milled his way to the front.
He took out his guitar, gave it a strum and nodded in satisfaction that it was close enough in tune for him, and then nodded to me for his introduction.
Thinking of nothing clever to say, I announced the next person to perform was “the only other white person here.”
I never thought about that until Charlie got up in the midst of all of these excellent Black gospel singers with his six-string guitar slightly out of tune.
Charlie pounced on the first chord and opened with “I’ll Fly Away,” complete with nasal twang and hillbilly intonation.
By the time he got to the chorus, Hiawatha was rocking the keyboard and before the song ended the choir had joined in and everyone was on their feet.
Charlie Tomlinson was a man of many words, and this column couldn’t do justice by him, but at this time of thanksgiving I am reminded of him and Hiawatha.
They both loved people and people loved them, and I count myself a better person for having known them both.
