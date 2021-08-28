Thanks to ripped jeans, now that kids are dressing for school again, they can't

People had all last year to dress sloppily.
This year, however the kids are back to school, and droves of workers have returned to the office – and most of the jeans that are for sale now have rips all up and down the legs.
That style sneaked in last year, with smaller rips and worn spots here and there on the new jeans. (It very well may have been the style for the past several years for all I know, but I’m no longer at the point in life to pay attention to such things until my daughter is paying attention to them.)
The first time we encountered ripped jeans was when an aunt gave her pairs of jeans from the cool store for Christmas. They had a few small tears here and there, and my daughter was over the moon: the ultimate in stylish.
We did some after-Christmas sale shopping at that same cool teenager store, and every single line of jeans had 2-or3-inch-long rips or tears on each leg.
Fast forward to the first day of school two weeks ago. She figured several of her jeans wouldn't pass the dress code because the rips were up past the allowed point of showing skin on the legs.
They are what I would call expensive jeans, so that was vexing. I wasn’t bothered by the school dress code. That exists for a reason, and anyone who deals with kids on a regular basis knows standards have to be set and adhered to consistently.
What was vexing was having to restock the dresser when it was already full.
Last week we went shopping for plain jeans with no holes in them. We drove all the way to that apex-of-cool store and guess what? The pants are even more ripped than they were in January! They had 2- and 3-inch rips, tears and holes all over them.
She picked out some pairs with the smallest rip lowest down, which, she analyzed, would pass the dress code.
While she went into the dressing room I went to a club meeting. I’m a relatively new member of that age-old club that welcomes new members wholeheartedly.
It was the Moms Who Wait Outside Dressing Rooms. While our girls were busy on the other sides of doors, we chatted and chuckled about the kinds of clothes we used to wear when we were young and slim and had babysitting money burning in our pockets.
One by one a teen or preteen girl would emerge, trying to maintain her dignity while the corresponding mom would walk over, tug here, pull there, decide on approval or rejection.
My girl got one pair of jeans (“You sure you don’t want more? I don’t want to have to drive all the way back up here”), and we repeated the process again Thursday.
This time, we tried out two new stores where, we figured, there would be regular jeans.
My daughter is new to shopping at the teen stores versus the kinds of stores where we can shop together. She paused in the doorway of the first one and said, “I don’t think this is a store for people my age. It looks like it’s a woman’s store."
“Look around at the clothes,” I said. “Are they things you would better imagine me in, or you in?”
“OK,” she said. “Good point.” We walked in.
It was row after row and rack after rack and shelf after shelf of jeans with absolutely huge tears in them, each jean matching the other in the hole pattern it had received from the ripping machine.
“These are ridiculous,” my daughter said, beating me to the punch. “No one could wear those to school. Plus, you can't fit another pair of pants to cover your legs under skinny jeans.”
We found a discount rack in the back that had last year’s model of jeans with fewer and smaller rips.
Then we went to the store next door. If I thought the first store had a young vibe, that second store wore me out before we got a third of the way inside. The music was pounding, and the jumble and craze of the weird clothes gave me a headache just looking around.
The rips on that store’s jeans were even bigger than at the other stores. The fronts of each of the pairs just seemed to be a few uneven strips of denim going up and down with a few strips going across each leg, with thread fuzziness giving way to open spaces in between.
Again, it was the clearance rack in the very back that provided some actual options. She got two pairs of jeans that actually fit well and didn’t have a single rip in them. If she wanted a tear in one of those, she’d have to fall down and bust her knee to get it.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.