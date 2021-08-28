Thanks to ripped jeans, now that kids are dressing for school again, they can't

My daughter is new to shopping at the teen stores versus the kinds of stores where we can shop together. She paused in the doorway of the first one and said, “I don’t think this is a store for people my age. It looks like it’s a woman’s store."

“Look around at the clothes,” I said. “Are they things you would better imagine me in, or you in?”

“OK,” she said. “Good point.” We walked in.

It was row after row and rack after rack and shelf after shelf of jeans with absolutely huge tears in them, each jean matching the other in the hole pattern it had received from the ripping machine.

“These are ridiculous,” my daughter said, beating me to the punch. “No one could wear those to school. Plus, you can't fit another pair of pants to cover your legs under skinny jeans.”

We found a discount rack in the back that had last year’s model of jeans with fewer and smaller rips.

Then we went to the store next door. If I thought the first store had a young vibe, that second store wore me out before we got a third of the way inside. The music was pounding, and the jumble and craze of the weird clothes gave me a headache just looking around.