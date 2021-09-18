The 10 Rules of Successful Camping: Save yourself some trouble with lessons learned the hard way

The first rule of camping is that, when you wake up cold and needing to visit the privy, don’t try to fall back asleep as fast as you can in hopes of escaping the discomfort.

Just deal with it: Stumble and crawl out of the tent, make your way to your feet, bundle up against the cold and walk that quarter mile to the bathhouse. If you don’t, you’ll keep waking up cold and uncomfortable all night long and be exhausted the next day from not sleeping well.

The second rule of camping is during preparations, be like Santa Claus and make your list and check it twice. Coffee and the coffee strainer should be at the top of that list. When you wake up cold and unrested, you peg too much hope on that morning coffee to warm and invigorate you, and it’s a crushing blow to face the day without it.

The third rule of camping is also about preparations: Check out fishing poles, a tackle box and a “nature backpack” from the library. It’s a shame that so far my name is the only one on the chart for checking out the fishing poles and tackle box. (No, I haven’t caught any fish yet, but that’s not the fault of the equipment.) The nature backpacks include fun things such as a bug-catching net and observation container, field guides, books and day passes for Virginia state parks.