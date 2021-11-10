The beetles invasion continues -- and it's not the music

Sherry Jones McCoy has been “trying to keep them from coming in because they are bad for dogs and cats health if they eat them. I went outside and sprinkled a whole canister of cinnamon around the house, on the door steps, and around the building. There weren’t as many today as there was yesterday. I’m thinking the cinnamon may have helped some? They said cloves is good for the stink bugs so I figured since I had 2 containers of cinnamon, it wouldn’t hurt to try.”

James Cartier said he’d rather have them than the stink bugs that “usually feast on them.”

“Stink bugs are worse,” agreed Mike Thornton.

Though Thornton has seen a sight from years ago that has stuck in his mind. He was visiting a friend “who had a cathedral ceiling and the top of the window was black and seemed to be moving.” It was a mass gathering of those black-speckled creatures, and the friend said “’I have no idea how to get rid of them.’”