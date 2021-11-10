The beetles invasion continues -- and it's not the music

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: yeet. Example: When she saw her best friend’s new outfit of ripped jeans, tank top and loose tank top, she said, “Yeet!”
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was Rona. It’s what some people call COVID-19. Example: He went to that big party Saturday and ended up with the Rona.
More on the invasion
This week we’ve been talking about how Asian Lady Beetles, which without a close inspection, look like ladybugs.
Nicole Robertson said she’s been seeing orange ones, some with no black spots. Traci Knight Morton just saw a single red one recently “among all the hundreds of orange ones.”
Donna Prillaman estimated their numbers to be a big higher: “a trillion on the front of our house today!”
Maria de la Vega has encountered a lot inside the house, and “afuera, tengo hasta para regalar”—outside, I have enough even to give away.
“One day you don’t see them, and the next they are everywhere,” said Debbie Matherly, who is “not a fan of them.”
There are so many at Mary Dove’s back door that she has to use the front and walk all the way around the house, and even so, some will get in her hair.
Sherry Jones McCoy has been “trying to keep them from coming in because they are bad for dogs and cats health if they eat them. I went outside and sprinkled a whole canister of cinnamon around the house, on the door steps, and around the building. There weren’t as many today as there was yesterday. I’m thinking the cinnamon may have helped some? They said cloves is good for the stink bugs so I figured since I had 2 containers of cinnamon, it wouldn’t hurt to try.”
James Cartier said he’d rather have them than the stink bugs that “usually feast on them.”
“Stink bugs are worse,” agreed Mike Thornton.
Though Thornton has seen a sight from years ago that has stuck in his mind. He was visiting a friend “who had a cathedral ceiling and the top of the window was black and seemed to be moving.” It was a mass gathering of those black-speckled creatures, and the friend said “’I have no idea how to get rid of them.’”
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Evelyn Nesbit was a modeling sensation as a teenager in the early 1900s. Many older wealthy men, including Stanford White, vied for her attention. In 1905, she married multi-millionaire Harry Thaw. A year later, her husband shot and killed White at Madison Square Garden. The trial was called the Trial of the Century. The infamous red velvet swing in White’s house captured America’s attention. Supposedly, White liked to watch her swing on it.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who portrayed Nesbit in the 1955 movie “The Red Velvet Swing” (the swing scene in the movie was more mild than it supposedly was in real life — the actress wore a proper dress while swinging on it, for one thing)?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.