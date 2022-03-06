The Bulletin is pleased to welcome brand new reporter

TODAY’S WORD is parse. Example: Felipe had a hard time understanding the language until the teacher parsed the sentences.

FRIDAY’S WORD was mince. It means to speak in a very honest and direct way without worrying about offending someone. Example: She was never one to mince words.

Changes

There is no Sunday Accent column from Holly Kozelsky today because she has been away for a few days for special family events. The column will be back next week. She’s been holding herself back from writing about the horrors of shopping for a bridesmaid dress when you are A Woman of A Certain Age, but will probably chicken out on that topic because why relive the experience?

Meanwhile, the Bulletin staff is thrilled to welcome new reporter Monique Holland, a native of Florida and graduate of the University of South Carolina with a major in English and minor in applied computing, whatever that is — but these days you can’t go wrong with the help of a young person who understands computers. Monique will be covering general news and also writing the types of articles Holly loves to write but has not been able to get to since becoming editor.

Today’s chuckle:

The Stroller overheard Bulletin reporter Bill Wyatt talking recently about an interview he had once with a 104 year-old woman. “What do you consider is the best thing about being 104?” Wyatt said he asked the woman. “No peer pressure,” was her reply.

A local businesswoman became upset recently when she ordered a floral arrangement for her grand opening and when it arrived attached was a card that read, “May you rest in peace.” The florist apologized for the mistake while realizing at the same time on the other side of town a beautiful arrangement of flowers was arriving at a funeral with a card attached to it that read, “Good luck in your new location.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 40-second film “L’Arroseur Arrosé” from 1895 is thought to have been a first in many categories: the first storyline, the first recording of intended comedy and the first poster (to advertise it). It shows a man watering his vegetable garden when a boy creeps up behind him and steps on the hose to stop the water flow. As the man is looking into the hose as if to see what was the matter, the boy removes his foot, and the water gushes into the man’s face and knocks off his hat. The boy runs off, but the man chases after him, catches him, wallops him a few times, pulls him by the ear and then spanks him several times. It comes in another version, too: The same plot and the same actors, this time with the man watering ornamental plants instead. The film’s name translated into English is “The Sprinkler Sprinkled.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the 1895 film by William K.L. Dickson “Annabelle Serpentine Dance,” what was unique about the dress worn by dancer Annabelle Moore?

