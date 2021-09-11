The case of beer-related cartoon nudity

Is there anything worse than government overregulation of beer-related cartoon nudity?

Well, sure, there are plenty of things worse, but today we are going to deal with government overregulation of beer-related cartoon nudity

As a concerned citizen, I was shocked and appalled to learn the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission told Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery that it could not sell its winter ale, Freezin’ Season, in the Tar Heel state because the depiction of a naked cartoon guy on the label was in “bad taste.”

I always thought the Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s main role was to make sure the drinking populace wasn’t poisoned by bootleg hooch made in car radiators, but apparently commissioners have transitioned into art criticism.

The label, like others for Flying Dog Brewery, was designed by the cartoonist Ralph Steadman, an associate of the late gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. As the proud owner of the book “Gonzo: The Art,” I can say the label is tame compared to some of Steadman’s other mind-blowing work. Plus, cartoon nudity has a long and proud tradition. Bugs Bunny only wore clothes when the role called for it.