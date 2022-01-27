The chance of changing others is highly unlikely

A few months ago I was covering a COVID event and one of the doctors made the comment that patients needed to practice being nice to nurses and those who care for them. The doctor went on to say that hospital workers were burned out already, and rude and irritable patients just made matters worse.

I immediately thought of the time when my appendix burst and I nearly died. I was in the hospital for about two weeks after I developed a number of secondary conditions. I was in a constant state of discomfort and kept a dreadful migraine the entire time.

I was ill as a hornet and nothing suited me. If this happened today, I would be one of those patients the doctor was talking about.

I've never worked in a hospital, but I did work at a nursing home. I mopped floors, washed dishes, emptied trash cans and delivered meals on large meal carts.

Although I didn't work directly with the residents, my job put me in regular contact with them, and some of them would bite your head off for just being there.

I never took it personally. In fact, I reasoned that if they had to be there because of their physical or mental condition, then they were entitled to have as much of an attitude as they pleased. By virtue of their circumstances, they had earned the right to be rude.

Maybe it's just me, but I come from a time when the expression "the customer is always right" was fairly common. That meant if you were an employee and you were waiting on a customer, then that customer deserved your utmost courtesy and respect and there was no obligation or responsibility for the customer to return your courtesy, because they were the customer.

That concept seems to be becoming more foreign every day.

When your livelihood is dependent upon you becoming accomplished in this "customer is always right" environment, you develop a perspective of other people that allows you to recognize you have no control over others, but you have full control over how you react or respond.

I cover a lot of government meetings and recently an elected official pleaded with the public to be more understanding.

"Realize we are human beings," the official said, and then the official pointed out that a friend had pointed out people that work at fast food restaurants made more money than this official's elected capacity paid.

A second elected official felt inclined to add to those comments.

"We are human," the second official said. "I want to hear what you have to say, but don't yell or be rude to me."

I can't help but think this change in perception of how the customer is to behave is mostly generational. I just don't hear people my age whining like this. Many younger people appear to have a growing tendency to want to put the onus on someone else to provide for their contentment and satisfaction.

I would argue this deferment of responsibility is both immature and selfish.

Consider, for a moment, the definition of a public servant: a person holding a government office or job by election or appointment.

Then consider that an elected official is first and foremost a public servant.

A servant is a much higher calling than an employee or simply someone in an elected capacity. A servant is someone who not only performs their required duties, but does so with submission and devotion to the person or public that is being served.

That puts me right back to the "customer is always right" mode.

It takes special people to be healthcare workers and elected officials, and in both cases there will always be a percentage of people requiring your services who are just difficult.

Just the other day I was reading an article that pointed out a simple truth: If you consider how difficult it is to change something about yourself, consider how much harder it is to change others.

Lecturing hospital patients about how to behave or educating the public about the sensitive side of a politician is neither professional nor practical.

They are your customers and they are entitled, whether you like it or not.

There is another expression that comes to mind here, and one I don't hear very much anymore. We used to say "if you can't stand the heat, then get out of the kitchen," meaning there are places and positions, by their nature, that are uncomfortable and unpleasant and may not be to our liking and in the end you have two choices: either learn to live with it, or leave it.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

