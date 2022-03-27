The common denominator of success

Many of my friends are retired now. They pulled their 20 years, earned their pension and walked away.

For me, this is my 42nd year as a reporter. I started in radio, moved to television and now am with newspaper.

It’s taken me a long time to get where I want to be.

I was talking to my brother-in-law on the phone last night. He’s a few years older than me and retired.

He was saying: “When you turn 65 and start drawing Social Security...”

I interrupted him.

“Anyone born 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are not payable until you’re 67,” I said.

“So what year were you born?” my brother-in-law asks.

“1960,” I answered.

“Well, that figures,” he said. “And by the time you turn 67, they’ll have it up to 70.”

My brother-in-law just said what I’ve been thinking ever since the government started dangling my retirement carrot a little further down the road.

This is the way to save Social Security. You keep pushing the eligibility date further out until most people are dead before they qualify to get any of their money back.

So, I’m going to trick them. I’m not going to retire. I’m just going to keep working as long as God gives me the health to do so.

That brings me to the word “success.” Unless we inherited money or live off the grid, we all find ourselves committed to the task of succeeding in life and hopefully living to a point where we can look back and reflect on our success.

Earlier this month, the great golf master Tiger Woods accepted his entrance in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t go out and put in the effort, one, you’re not going to get the results,” Woods said. “But two, and more importantly, you don’t deserve it. You need to earn it. So that defined my upbringing. That defined my career.”

What defines your upbringing? What defines your career? Those are fair questions we should ask ourselves from time to time, lest we get caught up with life and the passing of it.

Back when I was in my mid 20’s I went to hear one of those motivational speakers. When the speaker got on the stage, he was probably the most unassuming man in the room.

He wore a brown suit and was clean-shaven with silver hair parted on the side.

He was a life insurance salesman in a small town in the Midwest with a population of a few hundred people.

What made him special was that he was the number one salesman for his company, and no one could figure out his secret to success.

How could a man who makes so little impression sell more insurance than the rest of the agents in his company?

He called this secret “the common denominator of success” and it was this: “To form the habit of doing things that failures don’t like to do.”

For Woods it was putting forth the extra effort that lesser golfers weren’t willing to do, and for the insurance salesmen it was making a habit out of doing the little things that lesser sales people don’t like to do.

I learned, many years later, that all of this actually came from an inspirational speech first delivered by Albert Gray in 1940.

He made the observation that it is natural that we all prefer not to do the hard things in life and those who achieve the height of success, like Woods, are in the minority. It is something unnatural and is not achieved by following our natural likes or preferences.

By doing the things we don’t like to do, we can accomplish the things we want to accomplish.

Successful people are influenced by the desire for pleasing results, while failures are influenced by the desire for pleasing methods.

So whether it be Tiger Woods, or the insurance agent I went to see, so it is with us all; While we may succeed beyond our greatest expectations, we will never succeed beyond the purpose to which we are willing to surrender.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.