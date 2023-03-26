I previously shared with you the death of my mother when I was in the eighth grade. My father, concerned about his inability to cook and a lack of desire to learn, searched for something sensible for a father and son to do to resolve our need of obtaining a regular home-cooked meal.

The solution was found in Fieldale. The Virginia Home, now a bed and breakfast listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was a place where one could rent a room that included home-cooked meals. The sweet old ladies who ran the establishment back in the ‘70s would open the large dining room to the public for lunch, and one would sit at a dining room table with others and pass the plates of food around and the pitcher of iced tea much like a family would at home.

Dinner, or “supper” as my father called it, was reserved only for the renters, so my father presented his case as a new widower with a teenaged son and the ladies granted us an exception, allowing us to eat at 5:30 p.m. sharp each evening with the others who lived there. If you were late, you didn’t eat.

In my senior year of high school I made friends with one of the renters who had moved from New York and taken a position as a school teacher at what was then Carver High School.

He was young, not long out of college, and the difference in our ages seemed small. I had only known people who mostly had lived all their lives in Henry County and I had never had an extended conversation with someone who had a worldly view of places and events that differed from mine. His perspective fascinated me, and although I found much of his way of thinking objectionable, I was completely enamored with the fact that someone could be convicted of opinions foreign to mine and those from my community.

The following year I went to college and found myself surrounded with students from other parts of the state, the country and even other countries. The views and opinions became so varied and far-apart I began to accept the notion that everyone was entitled to what they believed and although I was not obligated to accept those beliefs, I was most obligated to be tolerant of them.

When I returned home, for the first time in my life, I found myself capable of an objectivity I did not possess when I left, and so began my life-long interest in people, God’s creation, and the differences that abound among us.

If one asks me what I do, I am a full-time journalist. I have been in some form for 43 years. But if I’m asked where my greatest talent lies, I describe myself as a professional observer. I’ve been doing this for so long now, I no longer know how not to do it.

In my experience, we, as a community, have some narrow-mindedness that is so ingrained we don’t even know it. As my father said, “We are walking around with blinders on.”

We tend to think that friendship is conditional upon the agreement of ideas; we judge too quickly and pride ourselves on holding on to grudges and never allowing room for forgiveness; we speak cruelly to one another and about others; and we fail to see the good in people beyond the shortcomings and failures we all possess.

Coretta Scott King once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

How do we, as a community, measure up by this standard?

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another and as the actor Max Carver once said, “Empathy is the starting point for creating a community and taking action. It is the impetus for creating change.”

This, my friends, is our solution for the changes we seek. This is the answer to the questions we ask and the path that leads to the resolution of our differences.