The cost of carelessness

Other causes include following too closely, improper passing and improper lane change.

All of these fall into that broader category of driver error.

And lest we forget, we are in the midst of a school bus driver shortage that resulted in the National Guard in Massachusetts being called upon to drive students to school and in Philadelphia one school district has offered families $3,000 to drive their own kids to school.

Not too long ago I reported a pedestrian fatality. It involved a lady who had gotten off work on a rainy night and a man crossing the street when visibility was poor.

Her vehicle struck the man in the middle of the road, and even though she admitted to police that she was driving too fast on the rain-slick road, no charges against her were ever filed.

When I reviewed the woman's driving record I found several speeding convictions and a charge of failure to stop for a school bus stop sign.

Some people are reckless by nature, but all of us are reckless at times, especially when life gives us reason to make us think we can defy the odds.

Eventually the odds turn against us and we are faced with the reality of our poor decisions.

So say a prayer for the families involved in these recent but preventable tragedies and mishaps, and then keep your mind on the drive, your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

