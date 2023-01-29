The day Bo Brown came over for dinner

To anyone who never experienced the sheer pleasure of reading the words of the late local columnist Bo Brown, you have most certainly lived a deprived life.

For myself, as well as the many others who knew him, or of him, he was a local treasure with a talent for word combinations that oozed through his writings as smoothly as a Tiger Woods’ golf swing.

And his wit never failed to produce the desired response, whether it was laughter, or tears, or the stark recognition of something we all thought, but had been left wanting for someone who could articulate the pith of the matter.

As columnists go, Bo was bigger than life, but unbeknownst to me, he was my neighbor and I only learned of this when my father moved in the apartment just below the apartment where Bo lived.

My wife suggested we invite Bo for dinner one night, and I was afraid he wouldn’t accept, but he did.

Over he came to the house and the hours of the evening breezed by, and far too quickly our visit was over.

We talked about all matters of importance and unimportance and I found myself sharing with him favorite parts of his column that he had no recollection of writing.

He crafted a column once on the simple premise regarding his coffee mug at the office.

As I recall, it was around Christmas time and someone at the office bought Bo a new coffee mug, but they also took the liberty of disposing his old one.

Bo wrote an entire column about how it had taken him years to season his coffee mug just right. This mission was accomplished by never washing it. It merely received a mediocre rinsing always left to air-dry in a smoke-filled newsroom 40 years ago.

Now he was left with this shiny new mug and no identifying features that made it his. By the time one reached the end of that column you were firmly disgusted, a bit nauseous and with complete understanding as to why this small part of life was such a monumental issue for Bo.

He could cut through a local controversial subject and never truly raise the ire of anyone, no matter what side of the issue one was on.

Just like a chef who effortlessly conjures up the most exquisite cuisine, Bo could say what had to be said in a way that everyone could swallow it and think it was pretty good all at the same time.

Bo’s column predates the online database of the Martinsville Bulletin, but a search turned up a letter to the editor written by my good friend Tripp Smith shortly after Bo’s death in 2010.

“A while back something caused me to think of Bo Brown. What it was, I don’t remember,” wrote Smith. “I wondered where he went when he left this newspaper. Reading of his demise was not the answer I expected.”

“I do remember well his column ‘Between the Lines.’ When reading a column by Brown, I was always reminded of the late Lewis Grizzard of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,” Smith continued. “When reading a column by Grizzard, I was always reminded of Brown. Both of these gentlemen were consummate journalists, humorists and creative writers. To paraphrase a book title by Grizzard, “Bo Brown is dead, and I don’t feel so good myself.”

I remember seeing Bo on a warm day sitting on the steps outside his apartment building reading a book.

One day my father told me that he didn’t think Bo was doing very well. He paced the floor a lot at night and had an awful cough that kept getting worse.

His obituary in this paper simply said: Lawrence Michael “Bo” Brown died Tuesday, April 27, 2010, in Richmond. Brown worked at the Martinsville Bulletin for several years before retiring in 2003. Among the positions he held, he wrote a popular weekly column titled “Between the Lines.”

In my great effort to be but a shadow of the ability and talent he possessed, here’s to you, Bo. As you knew, and I have learned, it’s all between the lines.