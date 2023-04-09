Earlier this week I got an email where the sender said she would be checking for messages “sporadically.”

I was immediately reminded of a time in the summer of 1980 when I was headed home and going through Emporia on U.S. 58 in my 1977 Honda Civic Hatchback.

As I was approaching an intersection, a car pulled across the highway and stopped suddenly in the break in the median, followed by a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle with two riders on it.

The motorcyclist was forced to stop behind the car, which left most of the bike stopped in my lane.

There was traffic in the right lane beside me and a steep gully to my left, so I hit the brakes, moved as far to the right as I could, and hoped I could stop before my car reached the bike.

I was almost right.

My Honda bumped the rear quarter of the Honda bike, and the motorcycle turned over with its passengers.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but that poor bike, made mostly of fiberglass, blew up into pieces all over the highway.

The man and his wife were part of a Gold Wing group, and they all parked their bikes and came to the aid of the two fallen comrades.

Anticipating the possibility of a rowdy crowd, the local police officer put the two bikers in his car and told me to follow him to the police station. Amazingly, there was not even a scratch on my car.

After being questioned in the interrogation room, I was charged with reckless driving and allowed to leave.

A week or so later I met, for the first time, one of Martinsville’s finest attorneys, Phil Gardner.

“I think you can represent yourself on this,” said Phil. “Just tell the judge what happened. Be honest and straightforward. You’ll do fine.”

So I drove my 20-year-old self back to Emporia on court day and when my case was called I stepped up along with the police officer who had charged me.

The officer explained to the judge the details of his investigation and then the seasoned judge turned to me with a raised eyebrow and said: “So what do you have to say for yourself, son?”

I started off by telling the judge that the traffic on that day was “sporadic” and he stopped me right there.

“What the hell did you say?” the judge asked.

“Sporadic,” I said. “The traffic was sporadic.”

“I don’t know what that means,” the judge said. “And if I find out you don’t either, then this case is over. I’ve made my decision.”

“Your honor,” I answered. “The traffic was sporadic that day. The traffic was scattered; cars in one lane were stopping and cars in the next lane were starting. The uneven traffic made driving difficult and required a driver’s complete attention.”

“Well obviously you didn’t give it yours, now, did you, son?” the judge asked.

“Yes sir, I did,” I said. “I’ve been charged with reckless driving, and I would suggest that if I had been reckless that day, someone would have likely been hurt and maybe even killed. But I realized there was no way to avoid a crash, and if I hadn’t been driving as carefully as I was, the result would have been much worse.”

The judge asked the officer if there was any evidence of speeding or drinking while driving, and when the officer answered “no” to both, the judge dismissed the charge and told me to go.

The motorcyclist and I were both insured by the same insurance company, so the cost of the damage was covered without regard to who was at fault.

That day I learned the value of standing up for myself and speaking the truth, thanks in no small part to Mr. Gardner.

I also learned that just because you know a fancy word doesn’t necessarily mean you should use it.