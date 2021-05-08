The fiercest adventurer ever known: My mother

I was browsing on Twitter on Friday morning when I came across a paean written by a young journalist I follow in tribute to her mother, who in retirement had bought one of those small, pop-up campers and set off to pursue sunrises, sunsets and sensations.
Did I mention that the woman in the camper was a high school classmate of mine, a make-you-weep musician who retired as a concert pianist and one of the smartest and most capable women you will find from the outskirts of Bagdad, Ky., by way of a Boston conservatory?
The point of this writers elegant words – some laugh-out-loud scenarios unfolded -- was not so much to glorify her mother’s gallivant but to lay testimony to the greatness of a woman so unafraid and so self-sufficient that leaving behind her security in search of the world bears celebrating on Mother’s Day.
She’s right, and her piece left me feeling a bit embarrassed, because I don’t know that I’ve ever even attempted to give my mother the public grace and accolade she so richly deserves. And I’ve churned out a whole lot more published sentences than my friend’s daughter.
Here’s the thing: If you take away the camper, my mother has lived a lifelong adventure that didn’t so much involve travel but was a breathtaking and inspiring journey of another kind.
Someone asked me in passing the other day what I had learned in life from my mother, and my answer was simple: Anything you see that you think is good was because of her.
That is not to diminish my dad and my grandparents, who had profound impacts and have been celebrated on other days, but my mother raised me with a God-fearing fierceness that allowed her to forgive my trespasses and to embrace my frailties.
She was a largely self-educated woman from Mississippi who married my dad at a tender age, and only a couple of years later bore me. She has said that we grew up together, but I testify that I’ve never known a moment when I didn’t think she had the calmness, assuredness and patience that most take years to cultivate – if we’re lucky.
She would say there were plenty of scary moments – and there were – but I cling to victories and eschew mistakes and know that no trail was ever blazed by a more capable explorer than a young woman raising three sons, working outside the home and never missing a moment of service to her family and her church.
She was our coach, our teacher, our mentor, our disciplinarian and the warmest and tightest hug we ever have experienced, a hug that embraced everyone who ever tagged along with us.
She introduced me to my love of sports, particularly baseball and basketball, and she was in the stands when I played my games. Like the time when I was walking to the plate and heard the voice yell out, “Come on, honey, get a hit,” which was followed by more masculine chorus of: “Get a hit sweetie. Come on, honey.” You can imagine. I doubt I got a hit (I didn’t very often).
She drove me and often friends over hilly and curving country roads on night after dark winter night so we never missed a basketball game our high school played – for years before we even were high school students.
One night in a parking lot after a big game that drew about 5,000 fans, I was walking between two cars part of in a winding but stopped exit line, when the driver in front thought irrationally that backing up would allow him to escape the queue.
All he accomplished was to trap a young boy’s legs (mine) between the two tightening bumpers. If not for my mother’ screaming and banging on his window, I might not be walking today. It was getting scary tight in there.
There were many thousands of other heroics not nearly so dramatic, and, like my friend and her camper, those adventures need to be celebrated today and every day, even if the words are belated and inadequate, their power everlasting.
So Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. And thank you for the adventure you gave me.
