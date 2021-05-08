The fiercest adventurer ever known: My mother

Someone asked me in passing the other day what I had learned in life from my mother, and my answer was simple: Anything you see that you think is good was because of her.

That is not to diminish my dad and my grandparents, who had profound impacts and have been celebrated on other days, but my mother raised me with a God-fearing fierceness that allowed her to forgive my trespasses and to embrace my frailties.

She was a largely self-educated woman from Mississippi who married my dad at a tender age, and only a couple of years later bore me. She has said that we grew up together, but I testify that I’ve never known a moment when I didn’t think she had the calmness, assuredness and patience that most take years to cultivate – if we’re lucky.

She would say there were plenty of scary moments – and there were – but I cling to victories and eschew mistakes and know that no trail was ever blazed by a more capable explorer than a young woman raising three sons, working outside the home and never missing a moment of service to her family and her church.

She was our coach, our teacher, our mentor, our disciplinarian and the warmest and tightest hug we ever have experienced, a hug that embraced everyone who ever tagged along with us.