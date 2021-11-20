The heartbeat of Henry County is uptown Martinsville

When the Grand Piano store opened in uptown Martinsville in 1969, I remember thinking it had to be a music store. How disappointed I was the first time my mother took me inside and there wasn’t even a piano.
My consolation, the bottle of Coca-Cola they gave me, as they did everyone who came in the store, was a treat I’ve never forgotten.
Fast-forward about 20 years or so — I don’t recall the exact year — but I was in the store again.
When I found my way to the business office upstairs, I recognized the bookkeeper as a high school friend I hadn’t seen since graduation in 1979. I learned the store was going out of business, and she would soon be out of a job.
The Liberty Fair Mall on Commonwealth Boulevard was on the drawing board by then, and the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street was still in its full glory. Malls were all the rage at that time, and uptown stores were simply out of fashion.
Fast forward another 30 years or so and I find myself walking in the same building again. This time there were hundreds of boxes and filing cabinets everywhere, filled with the contents of the Martinsville Bulletin from its former location on Broad Street.
Within a week, the place began looking quite familiar, much like a newspaper operation and the new home of the Martinsville Bulletin.
It occurred to me that the first time I walked in the Grand Piano building over 50 years ago I also was working for the Bulletin. Every weekday afternoon and before daybreak on Sunday mornings I would deliver about 165 papers to homes on the Southside of Martinsville.
Back then there was no internet, no cellphones and no digital media. The physically larger part of a newspaper operation was its printing press.
As time progressed and more people began consuming their newspapers on their computers or phones, the newspaper industry began consolidating its printing operations.
It’s not so common anymore for a newspaper to run its own printing press. Economy of scale makes it more productive and less expensive to leave the printing to the printers.
And just as the internet has changed the way we consume information, it has also changed the way we shop. The popularity of malls has given way to the convenience of an Amazon Prime membership and order by mail.
My father saved all of his suits. He explained to me that every time a suit he wore went out of style, he would get a new suit and put the out of style suit at the end of the rack.
Eventually, the styles would change and the old suits would become fashionable again.
And that’s exactly what is happening with uptown Martinsville.
In just the past couple of weeks I have seen buildings uptown that had been vacant for years come back to life.
One of them is on Franklin Street, next door to the Black Box Theatre.
The building there had been closed with paper taped to its front windows for about 20 years and was recently sold and is now being renovated for use.
Two doors up, there is another business moving in, and Christmas decorations are already in the windows.
Pretty soon the former medical school building on Fayette Street will become some pretty cool uptown apartments.
And that’s not to mention the current renovation of the Chief Tassel Building, and before too long, the former BB&T building.
I remember when construction of the new Henry County Courthouse on Kings Mountain Road began in 1993.
Heated discussions over the future of uptown Martinsville took place over the decision to move the courthouse from the city to the county.
It was expected that all the lawyers with uptown offices would immediately pack their bags and move to Kings Mountain Road in order to be closer to the courts.
Boy, did that turn out not to be true. Martinsville probably has more lawyers uptown now than it did before the new courthouse was built.
There is the legend of a reporter asking the famous American author Mark Twain about a rumor that he was dead.
Twain supposedly responded that the reports of his death had been greatly exaggerated.
There have been frequent reports over many years of the death of uptown Martinsville, and I’m here to tell you that I haven’t seen it as much alive as it is right now in a very, very long time.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.