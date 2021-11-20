The heartbeat of Henry County is uptown Martinsville

When the Grand Piano store opened in uptown Martinsville in 1969, I remember thinking it had to be a music store. How disappointed I was the first time my mother took me inside and there wasn’t even a piano.

My consolation, the bottle of Coca-Cola they gave me, as they did everyone who came in the store, was a treat I’ve never forgotten.

Fast-forward about 20 years or so — I don’t recall the exact year — but I was in the store again.

When I found my way to the business office upstairs, I recognized the bookkeeper as a high school friend I hadn’t seen since graduation in 1979. I learned the store was going out of business, and she would soon be out of a job.

The Liberty Fair Mall on Commonwealth Boulevard was on the drawing board by then, and the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street was still in its full glory. Malls were all the rage at that time, and uptown stores were simply out of fashion.

Fast forward another 30 years or so and I find myself walking in the same building again. This time there were hundreds of boxes and filing cabinets everywhere, filled with the contents of the Martinsville Bulletin from its former location on Broad Street.