The invasion of Ukraine is a complicated matter

I knew a guy who not only owned the house he lived in, but he also owned the two houses on either side of him and the house directly across the street.

I asked him if he intended to buy up the houses on the whole street and he said: "Not at all; I just want the ones next to mine. That way I can choose who my neighbors are."

According to Vladimir Putin, if he is to be believed at his first words on the subject, he's just being like the guy I used to know. He wants to be able to choose who is neighbors are, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not one of them.

Ukraine has been trying to join the alliance, and if their request were to be accepted, Putin would likely have to contend with guns, missiles, bombs and planes from his next door neighbor.

I'm not saying Putin, or any leader of a nation, should have the authority to lay siege upon another sovereign nation, but like most things, when you start scratching below the surface the issues start getting a lot more complicated.

When Russia was known as the United Socialist Soviet Republic (USSR), Ukraine was part of Mother Russia. Then in 1991, the day after Christmas, the USSR dissolved.

Putin says the people of Russia and Ukraine are all Slavonic Russian Orthodox and are, in essence, brothers and sisters.

The Washington Post, in an article published on Nov. 12, 2015, said "citizens of both countries consider the ancient empire of Kievan Rus (and its capital, Kiev) to be the cradle of eastern Slavic civilization," dating back to 988 A.D.

I watched a documentary the other night that made it clear that while siblings on the eastern part of Ukraine would like to restore their allegiance to the homeland, those on the western part prefer independence from Russia and wish to align themselves with the democracies of the world.

Then you've got the meddling of affairs. Remember when Joe Biden was vice president and making speeches in Ukraine about the country's need to clamp down on corruption?

Before those words had settled in, Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was named to the board of a Ukrainian gas company while the owner of the operation was under investigation for money-laundering.

I'm not pointing fingers, just using an example. The meddling by the U.S. crosses multiple presidents and includes both major political parties.

NATO wields a bigger stick than we might think. A few years ago a good friend of mine had a son in the Army, and he told me that his son was being deployed to Estonia.

I had to look it up on a map and found that it's part of the Baltics including Latvia and Lithuania.

Estonia borders Russia like the Ukraine, but the same Washington Post article notes that the Baltics joined NATO before Russia had the capacity to prevent it.

In Estonia, as of earlier this month, CBS News reported over 100 U.S. service men and women were stationed at Amari Air Base, and six American F-15s and the U.S. Air Force personnel to fly them had arrived.

You may remember eight years ago when Putin pushed into Ukraine and fought alongside those brothers and sisters in the east.

When it was over, Russia had annexed the Crimean Peninsula and declared Crimea as Russian territory.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs convened on March 4, 2015 with Edward Royce presiding.

"Ukraine is under siege by Russia at this moment, and unfortunately, the response to Russia's aggression by the administration has been quite tepid," Royce said in a transcript of the session. "A year ago, Russia invaded and seized Crimea, and some thought that Vladimir Putin would stop there. Not so."

Royce said he had visited Ukraine and met with its people on the east and the west and listened to what they had to say.

"It seems Russia has recruited every skinhead and every malcontent in the Russian speaking world and are trying to bring them into the east," said Royce in the transcript. "And they said we are holding them in a brig here until hostilities are over, because we can spot them, but they are coming in from Russia in order to try to overthrow our government."

So here we are, watching the events unfold again and bracing ourselves for the likelihood that at the very least inflation will push up and gas and food prices will continue to rise.

And then there is the possibility that the act of aggression will become a major war going beyond its original parties and the entire world finds itself embroiled in battle for the third time.

Gregory Meeks, current chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday: "In this dark hour, we will continue to support the Ukrainian people through assistance, and through further punitive measures on Russia, the architects of its kleptocracy, and on Putin himself."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

