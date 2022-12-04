The man who preached his own funeral

In 2007 Steve Burton presented me with a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq where he served as a Deputy Bureau Chief.

Steve and his younger brother Dennis and I grew up together, and I met their stepfather, Rev. Tracy Freeman, in 1997.

My relationship with Tracy grew over time when, every week, he would bring a reel-to-reel recording of a 30-minute broadcast that aired on the radio from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Sunday morning.

The recorded program was in prelude to the live Sunday broadcast from the sanctuary of the Collinsville Baptist Church, a church that Tracy founded and pastored for 62 years.

Tracy passed away on Nov. 23 at his Collinsville home at the age of 91.

A couple of days later I got an email from Steve asking me to give him a call.

“I need your help,” said Steve. “Tracy is going to preach his own funeral.”

I’ll admit, Steve had my attention. I have never seen a man preach his own funeral.

“Ok,” I said slowly, with a hint of skepticism in my voice. “What can I do to help?”

“I recorded Tracy on my phone before he died and he started talking about dreaming that he was preaching his own funeral,” said Steve. “I asked him ‘Well, what did you say?’ and he told me.”

Steve wanted me to edit 10 separate recordings down to one and eliminate the gaps in the audio during the times Tracy was thinking about what he wanted to say.

This past Sunday, at the very time when, for so many years, Tracy would have been on the air preaching a sermon, I found myself editing his dying words.

Tracy talked about the time he was five years old and attended a service at Union Grove Baptist Church in Lexington, North Carolina, and it was there he learned what needed to be done in order to be saved.

“I was standing up by the back bench of the church and I told Jesus that I accepted him,” Tracy said, and in the next thought, at five years old, he felt called to be a preacher. “I just felt like I wanted to serve Him and I didn’t get over it.”

For the next 86 years, Tracy said, he did what God told him to do and in all that time he never doubted God, but on occasion he doubted himself for his own human failures.

Without any doubt, Tracy knew he was saved and he believed the same assurance of that salvation was available to all of God’s creation.

Tracy did not wonder about whether he was going to heaven when he died. He was certain of it.

And then came the part about Tracy preaching his own funeral.

“I dreamed some months ago that I was preaching my own funeral,” said Tracy. “Not only was I preaching my own funeral, but I knew what I was doing and it didn’t bother me. I knew what I was doing and I knew why I was doing it.”

When age was beginning to take its toll and Tracy told me he was going to have to start giving up some things, including his radio ministry, I asked him if we could have prayer before he left.

“So you are a Christian?” Tracy asked me.

“Yes I am,” I replied.

“Well I’m so glad to hear that,” said Tracy, and he bowed his head and prayed.

I’ve thought about that day often. I think Tracy knew I was a Christian, but I also think he was letting me know I could do a better job of showing it.

That’s the kind of man that could preach his own funeral and know what he was doing.