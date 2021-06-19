The man who saved a Princess

With a pocket full of dog treats, he crawled under the house, then came back saying he was just two joists away from her but couldn’t get any closer. The joists were too low to the ground.

He saw enough to realize she had gotten stuck facing forward in the channel made by two joists and didn’t realize that if she scooted backward she could back herself out of there -- and how do you explain that to a dog?

Jerry then tried to create passage for Princess by removing the last cinderblock I hadn’t been able to. She still was stuck behind the duct.

Then he asked for a shovel, and shimmied back under the house, armed with a little bag of cheese to win her over (as if freedom weren’t enough incentive). Jessie Ward by then had showed up and was waiting with me, being encouraging. Jessie and I sat on the lawn at the other side of the house, calling Princess so she wouldn’t keep trying to reach me from the stuck spot.

Two hours after I had discovered her stuck and more than an hour after Jerry had been working at it, the barking ceased. After a moment, I looked up. There was Princess on the edge of the porch, looking startled and humbled.