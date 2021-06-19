The man who saved a Princess

Jerry Harris of Bassett is the knight in shining armor – make that filthy dirty jeans and T-shirt – who saved Princess.
It all started last Sunday, when I got home from church around 3 p.m. Instead of the normal two dogs jumping to greet me, there was just one, the black shepherd mix Monsi.
Princess, a white-legged hound, should be coming from around the house at any moment now, I figured – but then I heard barks coming from an odd place.
It just didn’t seem possible the barks were coming from the side corner of the house, under the dining room. It’s just a few inches off the ground.
I went to the other side of the house, which has about 2½-foot clearance, and called.
The barking continued from under the dining room corner.
My calling and her barking went on for a while as dread settled over me: She must be trapped. And who knew for how many hours?
I have squirmed under the house, installing insulation under the floor, until I couldn’t get any farther back, partly from not wanting to fight the tight squeeze but also from the terror being that far under a century-old house evokes. There was another 15 or so feet back where it didn’t seem possible anyone could fit.
Nonetheless, I shimmied under the house as far as I could go, ending up nowhere near the frantically barking Princess. I came out, defeated.
Worried about causing damage that was beyond me to fix, nonetheless I dug along the foundation at the dining room, then chiseled out a few cinderblocks under the house. I leaned down to look, and a shiny, gray duct blocked my view. I lay on the ground and reached my shoulder and arm as far under the house as I could. My fingers met Princess’s muzzle over the duct, a couple inches from the floor of the house, and she licked them.
The duct blocking her was hard metal and would not move, no matter what.
Princess had calmed once we connected, but then her barking grew into a frenzy when I pulled my arm out.
The answer was to take up some dining-room floor boards. I was as careful as possible using a crowbar and hammer, starting first with a loose floorboard, but it was much harder in reality than in imagination.
When it sank in that getting the dog out was beyond anything I could do, despair and panic set in. Whom do you call for help in a case like this?
Is it the kind of thing for a call to 911? Which agency would help? And how? Dealing with a house’s foundation is outside any volunteer or county agency’s scope.
It seemed more fruitful to call the men who had installed the HVAC system in 2016, but I wondered if I could find them on a Sunday and get them to come over.
I called the local fire department building number – no answer – and a few friends to see what ideas they would have — they were stumped, too.
I announced the emergency on Facebook, asking for suggestions, hoping someone who knew what to do would step forward.
A little army of supporters immediately started calling around and looking for helpers, and for that, I am entirely grateful, and to be honest, it brings a tear to my eye just remembering that as I write. Thank you all, especially Deborah Hite, who was on the case and wouldn’t give up.
A few men offered to try to help. Jerry arrived first.
While I was waiting for Jerry, coworker Bill Wyatt called me. I answered but hoped to get him off the phone as soon as possible, because I was too frazzled to talk about the Bulletin – when Bill said he had 911 on the line. Someone had called 911, and the dispatcher named Ashley didn’t have my phone number, so she called Bill.
I told Ashley that Jerry was on the way, and she asked me to keep her updated.
Princess kept barking throughout it all, sometimes with vigor, sometimes low and sad.
Relief washed over me when Jerry pulled up. He works for Nationwide full-time and for the SPCA part-time and had been at the SPCA when Susan Sessoms alerted him.
With a pocket full of dog treats, he crawled under the house, then came back saying he was just two joists away from her but couldn’t get any closer. The joists were too low to the ground.
He saw enough to realize she had gotten stuck facing forward in the channel made by two joists and didn’t realize that if she scooted backward she could back herself out of there -- and how do you explain that to a dog?
Jerry then tried to create passage for Princess by removing the last cinderblock I hadn’t been able to. She still was stuck behind the duct.
Then he asked for a shovel, and shimmied back under the house, armed with a little bag of cheese to win her over (as if freedom weren’t enough incentive). Jessie Ward by then had showed up and was waiting with me, being encouraging. Jessie and I sat on the lawn at the other side of the house, calling Princess so she wouldn’t keep trying to reach me from the stuck spot.
Two hours after I had discovered her stuck and more than an hour after Jerry had been working at it, the barking ceased. After a moment, I looked up. There was Princess on the edge of the porch, looking startled and humbled.
I cried and called her to me, but first, the other dog, who always sets the rules, gave her a scolding, as in, “What do you think you were doing under there?”
Once the other dog gave permission, Princess walked slowly to me and fell into my lap. Then Jerry made it out, covered in dusty dirt from head to toe.
He sat down on the lawn to catch his breath, and she walked over to him, head lowered. He pet her and talked about going under that house and digging under the last two joists so he could fit under them. He smiled as he said that while he was digging, she started digging, too.
When he was nearly at her, he said, he had dug enough under a joist so that somehow she twisted around and up over the duct between two joists and out the slim opening left by the removed cinderblocks.
It’s not the only time Jerry has saved an animal. In 2018 he and other volunteers dug 6 feet down to get a kitten out of a drainpipe, and he squeezed in to pull out the kitten.
Here’s to Jerry, and the folks at the SPCA for being so quick to respond, and to the friends who set that up, and to Ashley at 911 who kept calling to see how things were going.
Thank you from me, and from Princess, who is lying at my feet, not barking, just snoring loudly.
