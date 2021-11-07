The most famous Gibson Girl has local connections

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: "finsta." Example: Marla regularly checked her daughter's Instagram account, which was full of wholesome pictures of school and church activities and family outings, but she would have had a fit had she been aware of her finsta.
SUNDAY’S WORD was what "extra" means in slang: something is too much or over the top. Example: Jennifer expected her daughter to appreciate the sweater and package of snacks she dropped off at cheerleading practice, but instead, Harper just rolled her eyes and said, "Mom, why do you have to be so extra?"
Kids sports
- Henry County Parks & Recreation is accepting enrollments for boys basketball, girls volleyball and spirit squads, through Friday, Nov. 12. Ages range from 8-10 (as of Oct. 1) for boys basketball junior league; 11-13 (by Oct. 1) for girls volleyball league; 11-13 for boys basketball senior league; 3-5th grades for elementary spirit squads and 6-8th grades for middle school spirit squads. Practice begins in December. At least one parent from each team must be willing to be responsible for the team in order for the league to be offered, the registration form notes. For a registration form or more information, call 276-634-4640.
- Upward Bound basketball and cheerleading for boys and girls from 5 years old and through fifth grade will be offered at Fort Trail Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Registration is open through Sunday, Nov. 14. Practices begin on Jan. 3, and games will be played Jan. 22 through March 12. For more information, contact Daniel Reed at 276-629-2964 or pastordreed81@gmail.com.
Today's chuckle
It's that time of year -- Daylight Saving Time ends -- also known as National How Do I Change The Clock On The Microwave Day.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the more iconic Gibson Girls was Irene Langhorne Gibson, the wife of Gibson Girl artist Charles Gibson. She was born in 1873 in Danville; her father was a cousin of J.E.B. Stuart from Lynchburg, and her mother was from Cottage Hill, Pittsylvania County. Her sister Nancy went on to become Lady Nancy Astor, the first woman to sit in the British Parliament, in 1919. The family were poor in Danville but became quite wealthy in railroad by the time they moved to Richmond. Irene met Charles in 1894 in New York, where her family were living at the time. By then he already was famous for his Gibson Girl art. They married in 1895 in a wedding ceremony that was said at the time to be the symbolic marriage of North and South. They lived most of their lives in New York City an island off Maine, and she was involved in progressive politics.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the Gibson Girl so famous there was even a song written about her: "Why Do They Call Me A Gibson Girl?"
