The most famous Gibson Girl has local connections

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the more iconic Gibson Girls was Irene Langhorne Gibson, the wife of Gibson Girl artist Charles Gibson. She was born in 1873 in Danville; her father was a cousin of J.E.B. Stuart from Lynchburg, and her mother was from Cottage Hill, Pittsylvania County. Her sister Nancy went on to become Lady Nancy Astor, the first woman to sit in the British Parliament, in 1919. The family were poor in Danville but became quite wealthy in railroad by the time they moved to Richmond. Irene met Charles in 1894 in New York, where her family were living at the time. By then he already was famous for his Gibson Girl art. They married in 1895 in a wedding ceremony that was said at the time to be the symbolic marriage of North and South. They lived most of their lives in New York City an island off Maine, and she was involved in progressive politics.