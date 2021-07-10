The music gets more questionable as the years pile on

When my daughter was in first grade, “Shake It Off” became the first non-kid song she noticed and liked. Suddenly we could listen to the radio together loudly, and sing along.
That song even came in handy on a parenting level. It suddenly became a lot easier to help a little girl get over slights and disappointments by breaking into song together: “The players gonna play, play, play, play, play; the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, and I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake – I shake it off, I shake it off!”
When I realized that it was the (formerly) boring Taylor Swift who sang that one, you could have knocked me over with a feather. What a departure from those dull and tedious crossover songs that always seemed to be about a guy liking a popular girl better than he liked her.
And then she came out with “Blank Space” and “Style,” and though those weren’t useful for life lessons, they were great fun for loud mother-daughter singalongs.
Taylor Swift songs made an easy introduction for my daughter into the world of standard pop music, but soon I had to start paying attention to what she was hearing.
It was easy at first. I really liked “Habits” by Tove Lo. We would sing it together, saying “I say ‘hi’ all the time, to get you off my mind” instead of “I stay high all the time …” It was easy back then to trick a little kid.
It gets harder.
Nowadays it’s Billy Eyelash who is popular.
Oh, she has some sort of other name – lemme look it up … OK, there it is. Billie Eilish. (I just had to Google it to get the name, and that brought up the Google suggestions for Billie Eilish questions: “Why Billie Eilish so famous?” “Did Billie Eilish attend school?” “Why does Billie Eilish like avocados?” “Did Billie Eilish really have spiders in her mouth?”)
Oh, my. Imagine if they had Google when we were kids.
But I digress.
My daughter and I both enjoyed her song “Bad Guy” when it first came out. My daughter, because she’s a preteen. Me, partly because the song is pretty good, and partly because lyrics such as “I’m a bad guy” open to door to a lot of ways for a parent to make fun of it.
My ears perk up at some “Bad Guy” lyrics that I wonder might be inappropriate, and think with relief that even if they are, my daughter won’t get it – but shudder thinking how difficult it’s going to get in a couple of years, when she starts understanding.
Billy Eyelash had other songs too, so somehow we talk about her sometimes, but every time I tried to say her name it would come out wrong and my daughter would roll her eyes and correct me.
Thus I settled on the easy-to-remember “Billy Eyelash,” and after the first few rounds of laughing at me riotously, my daughter now also calls her “Billy Eyelash” to me, albeit with a smirk.
Recently I turned up the volume to “Only Human” by Jonas Brothers – seems like a fun, decent song and its sound moves along nicely – and my daughter held up her hand.
“Not that song, Mama,” she said. “That’s dirty.”
“What? It’s about dancing in the living room.”
“That’s not really what they MEAN,” she said. “They don’t mean DANCING in the living room.”
Because I appreciate she puts the brakes on herself – and I didn’t want to get into any uncomfortable conversations – rather than ask what she meant, I turned the station to a different song and made a mental note to look it up later.
That’s about when the worries started, and suddenly a song like “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion comes along, making parents everywhere panic. I don’t think they play that on the radio (do they?), and when I heard my daughter make a reference to it once I nearly fainted. Where did she hear it?
Sometimes there are songs I listen to in secret. Don’t ask me why I love “My Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat. It’s downright nasty but ever so engaging.
My high school best friend and I both love it, and both of us talk about imagining how it would have been “our song” back in the day. When it comes on the radio, I’m immediately itching to listen to it, but I put on my best mom-grimace and change the station before my daughter catches me at it.
I’m clandestinely listening to it now as I write this, because my daughter is way out of earshot (but the volume is on low, just in case).
On second thought, maybe she thinks I’m the one who is out of earshot, and if she’s wearing earphones – maybe I’d better say good-bye to you, and sneak on upstairs to discover what’s playing.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.