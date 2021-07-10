The music gets more questionable as the years pile on

When my daughter was in first grade, “Shake It Off” became the first non-kid song she noticed and liked. Suddenly we could listen to the radio together loudly, and sing along.

That song even came in handy on a parenting level. It suddenly became a lot easier to help a little girl get over slights and disappointments by breaking into song together: “The players gonna play, play, play, play, play; the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, and I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake – I shake it off, I shake it off!”

When I realized that it was the (formerly) boring Taylor Swift who sang that one, you could have knocked me over with a feather. What a departure from those dull and tedious crossover songs that always seemed to be about a guy liking a popular girl better than he liked her.

And then she came out with “Blank Space” and “Style,” and though those weren’t useful for life lessons, they were great fun for loud mother-daughter singalongs.

Taylor Swift songs made an easy introduction for my daughter into the world of standard pop music, but soon I had to start paying attention to what she was hearing.