The next day's regret can hang heavy

Yes, it’s happened before. Keeping chickens has its share of horrors.

This was the first time, though, it came from the carelessness of leaving the coop door open.

Two other times, predators tore into the coop. After the first reinforcement didn’t prove to be enough, I rebuilt it like a fortress.

However, there is also the attack from within. It would surprise folks who don’t keep poultry just how vicious hens can be. There’s a reason behind the term “pecking order.” It’s that the dominant hens peck hens who are lower in the social order.

Our hens have had the misfortune of having some monsters disguised by feathers among them. I’ll spare you the shocking stories of what they do to their weaker flockmates.

So through these series of misfortunes, we were down just to a hen and rooster (at least, by pure luck, he is unusually gentle). My daughter and I talked at length about whether we even should get more chickens again, or just let these two retire in peace.