The next day's regret can hang heavy

You know those heart-stopping moments where you wish you could just go back in time to not make that stupid mistake with the horrible consequences that you did yesterday?
I had one of those this week. It’s not as drastic as that phenomenon can be, but I still felt terrible.
I was so tired Thursday night that I went to bed at 7:30. The next morning I realized with shock that I had not gone through all the nighttime routines: The kitchen door had been left not only unlocked, but not even latched. One of the dogs and one of the cats had been stuck outside, waiting on the doormat, looking forlorn.
The chickens! They run loose during the day, and return to the coop each evening, when I close and latch the door securely. The next morning, I open the door back up for them to go wander about.
The old rooster and old hen were walking around outside. I didn’t see the six new, nearly grown hens anywhere.
As a last resort, I looked in the coop, where I found two of them huddled in a corner: highly unusual behavior.
There was no sign of the other four.
With pity and shame I imagined what a terrible night they must have passed with predators. I looked around for signs of the others. Sometimes in a loss like this there are piles of feathers. Other times, the chickens are hauled off without a trace. Once carcasses were scattered around the yard.
Yes, it’s happened before. Keeping chickens has its share of horrors.
This was the first time, though, it came from the carelessness of leaving the coop door open.
Two other times, predators tore into the coop. After the first reinforcement didn’t prove to be enough, I rebuilt it like a fortress.
However, there is also the attack from within. It would surprise folks who don’t keep poultry just how vicious hens can be. There’s a reason behind the term “pecking order.” It’s that the dominant hens peck hens who are lower in the social order.
Our hens have had the misfortune of having some monsters disguised by feathers among them. I’ll spare you the shocking stories of what they do to their weaker flockmates.
So through these series of misfortunes, we were down just to a hen and rooster (at least, by pure luck, he is unusually gentle). My daughter and I talked at length about whether we even should get more chickens again, or just let these two retire in peace.
We ended up trying again: first, because chickens are flock creatures and get stressed if they are not in groups of their own kind; and second, kids should grow up as close to nature as they can, and chickens are part of that – the good, the bad and the ugly, though we hope for just the good. We carefully researched breeds to get the ones only with the most docile and gentle reputation, and of consistent sizes, so as not to set up any smaller hen for bullying.
They all seemed to get along pretty well, and the two generations of chickens were forming a good flock.
But then I forgot to close the coop door. We had looked all through the brush and in all the trees to see if we could find any survivors in hiding, but nothing.
All day Friday and Saturday, my daughter and I mourned the fate of the four innocent, sweet little pullets, and felt terribly sad for the two remaining young ones who remained looking shocked and afraid.
Then Saturday, when we returned from errands: What a sight! There were the six young chickens walking around the yard together.
We ran out to see them, and celebrated their reunion. Five seemed fine, but the one who had been our favorite had a dreadful injury that could not be cured.
A few years ago I cried all the way to the store and back the day I had to buy an ax.
I keep the blade sharp, my hands gentle and my aim accurate.
I apologized to our feathered friend, and gathered my nerve, and ended her suffering.
We’ll never know what happened that day, but most of the chickens were lucky – and we were lucky – that they had survived it.
It was a hard lesson to learn on paying attention to the nighttime routine, but not as hard as it would have been.
Sometimes we do get second chances – most of us, anyway.
