The only fruit of this labor and expense is appreciation - plus a few persimmons and figs

That’s a tragic discovery for a kindergartener. It even is pretty disappointing to the adult.

The next year, we had five or six peaches. They all disappeared, too, just days before we would have picked them.

The year after that, the tree became absolutely laden with little peaches. They were so high up and so plentiful there was more than enough for the deer and us to share. It was exciting to watch them grow.

One day one of the branches was lying on the ground.

The next day it was another.

Then there were several. About half the tree broke off under the weight of the peaches. The limbs were too heavy to drag off my neighbor’s lawn, let alone haul all the way down to the woods, and sawing them into smaller pieces by hand took forever. In fact, I give my neighbor’s daughter credit for hauling off the first one or two on her own so she could mow her mother’s yard.

A year or two after that, Vernon and Shirley Hinshaw were describing the relentless work of tending fruit trees to me for an article. They thin out 90% of the blossoms each year to get a crop the tree can handle.