The only fruit of this labor and expense is appreciation - plus a few persimmons and figs

I got spoiled at $20 bushels of peaches or apples at the Patrick County produce store and $9 bushels of apples at the Martinsville Farmer’s Market, so I balked when I’ve been to an orchard or two and seen bushels for $40 and even $60.
That negative attitude of mine was before I starting growing the $400 peach.
Of course, I haven’t eaten that peach yet. I keep seeing it forming on my peach tree, but before it’s ready to pick, it shrivels up with brown rot, or a deer eats it, or a mama raccoon is leading her four cute babies toward it. That’s just a wild guess of how much it’s costing to pander to trees who don’t pay me back.
That tree was planted in 2003, along with other trees of various fruits – plums, apples, pears, cherries.
In just 3 years it produced its first peach. It was a beauty. My daughter, who was in kindergarten at the time, celebrated it with song: “A peach! A peach! We’ve got a peach!” she would sing, marching around the tree intently with her arms pumping.
Every day we watched it grow larger and lovelier, until we decided to pick it the next day and cut it in two to share.
The next morning, we went outside, excited.
That spot on the tree was bare.
The heralded peach was gone.
That’s a tragic discovery for a kindergartener. It even is pretty disappointing to the adult.
The next year, we had five or six peaches. They all disappeared, too, just days before we would have picked them.
The year after that, the tree became absolutely laden with little peaches. They were so high up and so plentiful there was more than enough for the deer and us to share. It was exciting to watch them grow.
One day one of the branches was lying on the ground.
The next day it was another.
Then there were several. About half the tree broke off under the weight of the peaches. The limbs were too heavy to drag off my neighbor’s lawn, let alone haul all the way down to the woods, and sawing them into smaller pieces by hand took forever. In fact, I give my neighbor’s daughter credit for hauling off the first one or two on her own so she could mow her mother’s yard.
A year or two after that, Vernon and Shirley Hinshaw were describing the relentless work of tending fruit trees to me for an article. They thin out 90% of the blossoms each year to get a crop the tree can handle.
I’m talking about the peaches here to symbolize what’s been going on all around the yard. Multiply two peach trees by two cherry trees, two plum trees, four apple trees and two pear trees and you get the idea.
Wait a minute. The pears have been behaving. They’ve been producing well, which should make me happy, but actually makes me a little nervous when I think back to my childhood neighbor. She had a pear tree which every year covered the ground with a gloppy, fermenting sludge of rotting pears that attracted so many wasps we couldn’t even play in the side of our yard near hers any autumn.
I have two pear trees that are getting bigger, and producing more and more pears, each year, making moonshine for the wasps.
The discovery of plums was delightful. I hadn’t realized it was our first year to be so blessed until I was mowing the lawn on the riding mower. As I drove near the plum tree I saw plums. Wow! Just in time to grab one, too, and take a big bite.
It was heavenly delicious, and a real treat. I circled the yard and grabbed another plum and ate it while driving the mower. I circled again, and grabbed another plum to eat. It was a pretty cool experience …
Until …
Yuck! What was THAT?! There was some gross brown fuzz and weird texture on the plum I had.
After researching, I discovered it was the highly contagious fungal disease brown rot that all my stone fruits – peaches, plums, cherries – had.
Let’s fast forward past the part about how I kept on studying on it, and spent a lot of money on supplies and sprays and spent a lot of time in all sorts of weather doing what you’re supposed to do (including getting every single old fruit pit off the ground – way more than you’d ever begin to imagine) just to get nowhere with it and have the same disappointment every year.
It occurred to me that my trees never would stand a fighting chance, because the massive old dying cherry tree across the road was fully diseased. No matter how hard I worked to rid my trees of plague, the next day a few little spores from that old tree would say, “Let’s take a trip to our new home next door!” and settle in and destroy things.
Last week as I was mowing the lawn, the whole side yard smelled of the fragrant perfume of figs. The figs do delight, not disappoint.
As I was zooming on the mower around the young tree behind the chicken coop, grabbing at the low branches to try to duck under without being scratched too much, I made a startling discovery.
It was slam packed full of persimmons.
Persimmons are a real treasure and hard to come by. I planted two trees 3 years ago, but it’ll be some time before they fruit.
That’s why this persimmon tree was such a delight to discover: because I’ve been missing persimmons and waiting on them. You can’t find persimmons just anywhere.
The tree was there all along. It saw small when I moved here. In case you didn’t notice from reading the above, I love gardening but trees are not my strong suit. All along, I had thought it was a gum tree and even thought about cutting it down a few times.
So most of my fruit trees have served no other purpose than to cause me to greatly appreciate fruit-growers, and we have a lot of those around here. That’s actually not a lesson to take for granted. When you understand how difficult it is to do or make something, your enjoyment of that thing increases substantially, as does your appreciation of those people who produce it or grow it.
But I have those classic old-yard-fruit standbys: figs and persimmons. Year in, year out, they do what they’re supposed to do, no fuss, no complaints, no dirty tricks.
Some things do work out.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.
