The Oscars, censure and control

I used to do a radio show and one lady would call in to the program almost every day to complain about a talk show host on another radio station.

She would ask me what she could do to “get that man off the air” and I would ask, “Why do you want to do that?”

“Because he’s encouraging people to believe the wrong things,” she said. “He shouldn’t be allowed to do it, and I intend to put a stop to it.”

The conversation would usually end with me explaining to her that surely she didn’t really mean she wanted to censure someone because she disliked what he said.

“You do realize that if you find a way to successfully do this, it will likely be used against you, and me too,” I would say. “If you have the power to silence someone else for speaking, then that means others have the right to silence you, and believe me, they will.”

Then the show would usually digress to a few callers commenting on the talk show host she wanted taken off the air with about half in support of the host and the other half against.

But rarely did someone make the concerted effort, as she did, to inquire about how to make someone stop doing something.

If you have a habit you want to break, consider how difficult it is to quit if you make the conscious decision to stop.

Now consider how much more difficult it is to convince someone else to do as you would have them to do.

Our power, our control, is not over others, but over ourselves.

The lady who wanted to silence the talk show host had the power to turn off the radio or listen to another station, but instead she wanted a particular host at another radio station to change, or leave, in order to suit her.

Will Smith recently felt insulted by Chris Rock at the Oscars, after Rock made fun of Smith’s wife in a comedy routine.

The people in the audience were seen laughing at the demeaning banter from Rock until Smith walked up on stage and smacked Rock. Then Smith sat down and yelled obscenities at Rock from his seat.

Some have said they thought the whole scene was a staged act, and it very well could have been.

I’ve been around the business long enough to know that the number one question show producers ask is: “What can we do to make it so people are still talking about the show tomorrow?”

Smith answered that question.

But if his actions were indeed his own, then I’m disappointed.

Imagine what class he could have shown and what a statement he could have made if, during the middle of Rock’s insults, Smith took his wife’s hand under his arm and left.

Instead, he chose to try to stop Rock from doing what he was doing.

On my radio show, I tried an experiment one day in which I asked the audience to call in and name the topics and other callers that they prefer not to hear on the show.

I agreed that once a caller was identified or a topic mentioned, the caller would not be allowed to participate and the topic could not be discussed.

Before the end of the hour, the phone was silent and there was nothing to be said. The callers had effectively shut down the show when given the power to control it.

There is an old story of a famous chef who fixed the most delicious soup anyone had ever tasted. One day a customer asked the chef if he could make the soup without meat because he was a vegetarian and so the chef eliminated meat from the soup.

Another customer noticed the chef’s attempt to please, so he asked the chef if he would stop putting green beans in the soup and the chef obliged.

As other customers learned their requests would be met as well, they made them known to the chef and he accommodated.

Friday came and the crowd arrived for a bowl of the chef’s delicious soup, but the only thing left to serve was hot water. All the ingredients had been removed.

The moral of the story is: If you try to please everyone all the time, you’ll end up never pleasing anyone.

So be yourself, and allow others to be themselves.

And remember: You cannot control the actions of others, but you can always control your response.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

