The pains and ills of the modern era

Have you been to the pharmacy lately? I have and ended up spending two hours of the day there last Saturday.

Surely I’ve told you about the time several years ago when I called to talk to the pharmacist and the system put me on hold and forced me to listen to this distorted instrumental music that had very little melody.

You’re going to think I’m crazy, but I can explain why I held on for over 30 minutes waiting for the pharmacist to pick up: I was sitting in the kitchen and my wife was cooking dinner and we had a bet going on how long the wait would be.

After 30 minutes we both lost, so out of curiosity I got in the car and drove the 4,224 feet from my driveway to the pharmacy parking lot.

There were zero customers when I got there, so I walked up to the counter with my cellphone in my hand blaring the distorted pharmacy on-hold music.

Two girls were behind the counter in their pill-dispensing uniforms chatting it up and laughing. They made me wait until they were done with their conversation while a phone speaker in the background would occasionally say: “There are three callers on hold... three callers on hold.”

The girl who assisted me ignored the sound coming from my phone and asked me what I wanted.

Pointing to my phone, I explained I had been on hold for over half an hour and was one of those three callers on hold.

“So what do you want?” she asked with apparent irritation.

They should remove the phones from my pharmacy because they’ve never answered one of my phone calls, and I’ve never seen them answer it when I was there.

This all occurred pre-pandemic, now let’s take a look at how things are today.

About three weeks ago I went to get a prescription filled and they were out of the medication, so I had to wait three days to get it filled and when I did, they could only give me a 15-day supply instead of the 30 days on the order.

“Come back in two weeks and we’ll refill the second half of the order,” I was told.

That’s why I was there last Saturday standing in a line of people with an empty pill bottle in my hand.

An hour later it was my turn and that’s when the problems began. The insurance company paid for the first half of my prescription but denied the second half because half-orders aren’t covered the second time.

I’m not kidding, I watched as the pharmacist banged his fist on the pony wall between him and his assistant bitterly complaining about why other people can’t do things like they are supposed to be done.

I asked the lady at the front when they closed and said that I would return to pick up my medicine after they got it sorted out.

Two hours later I get a text (the pharmacy’s phone system is real good at texting) telling my a prescription was available for pickup.

The pharmacy closed at 8 p.m., so I got there purposely at 7 p.m. thinking the line from earlier that afternoon would be gone.

When I turned the corner, there it was, a line as long as it was earlier, just of different people. And so began another hour-long wait for my turn.

One pharmacist, one assistant, one check-out lady, impatient customers and irritated employees.

I got my medicine, but I lost two hours of a precious Saturday getting it.

My wife and I order three meals a week delivered to our door and it’s no more than it would cost us if we bought the ingredients at the grocery store. I bought a computer printer online on a Thursday and the printer cartridges were delivered on Saturday and, believe or not, the printer was delivered on Sunday.

Today I logged in to my insurance company’s website and changed my medicine to home delivery. No more pharmacy.

Such is the modern era we live in.