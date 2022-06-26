The paying of the piper is a process that has no end

The paying of the piper appears to have begun and the Board of Supervisors will be eyeing squarely the consequences of the costs when it meets on Tuesday.

Consider the agenda for the regular gathering of the Board in the Summerlin Meeting Room this week:

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry will ask the Board to appropriate $2,537 to cover the cost for two deputies to attend a training program.

Then the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department will ask for another $30,000 to add to the $929,000 they got in November because they came up short for a new ladder truck.

Perry will head back to the podium and ask for another $17,756 to add to $523,235 already appropriated to cover the excess costs of housing inmates at other jails, providing medical care to inmates and paying for the increased cost of gas.

While he’s at it, he’ll ask for $24,858 to pay for overtime to deputies providing security to Henry County Parks and Recreation and others.

Then he’ll hit the Board up for another $157,036 to buy four new Chevrolet Tahoes and about $360,000 for food for the inmates at the new jail.

Now before I go on, understand the $2,537 Perry wants for the two-week training program is grant money, but it’s often said by those asking for the money that it doesn’t cost us anything because it’s “grant money.”

Where do they think the grant money comes from? State grants mostly come from federal grants and federal grants come from you and me, and the process of granting our money means legions of people are making handsome careers regulating the process. In the end, it takes a lot more grant money to pay the piper than it would if we could avoid the middlemen.

So after all the spending requests are acted upon, the Board will look at that $9.8 million it has in ARPA funds, a fancy name for more grant money.

The Board has already allocated almost $1.7 million of it for stipends for the sheriff’s deputies and Public Safety personnel, fire departments, air conditioning, computers and a body scanner for the Sheriff’s Office, whatever that is.

All but a million of it will be recommended for the internet, more money for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety and a new garbage truck.

The rest will be tucked away for emergencies the County is sure to have before it has to be spent, should the Board be so inclined to take its staff’s advice.

Many of us out here in the real world are still making what we were before the pandemic, but unlike our government servants, we are having to make ends meet with the same income while they have benefited from multiple raises.

Meanwhile, we all must reconcile our budgets with the price in the past year of electricity up 11 percent, houses up 20 percent, used cars up 22 percent and gas up 43 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index released in April.

A large pepperoni pizza delivered with a 20 percent tip is almost $30 these days.

When the grant money runs out the piper that has been paid will return again with the expectation of getting the same increased amounts and the new expectation of even more and ultimately it will come down to the source of it all: you and me.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

