The secret to keeping local journalism strong

A favorite singer-songwriter of mine, John Prine, once wrote, “We are living in the future/I’ll tell you how I know/I read it in the paper/15 years ago.”

When I began in the news business, there was no internet and were no cellphones, and cameras required film that had to be developed, a process that was both time-consuming and expensive.

My days in news radio started about 5 a.m. at the Henry County Jail and the Martinsville Police Station, where I would record the arrest reports from the night before.

Then I would go to a convenience store, buy a cup of coffee, and then get a Roanoke Times, Greensboro News & Record and Danville Register & Bee. The Bulletin was an afternoon paper back then.

Once I got to the station I would comb through the newspapers and make sure there wasn’t a local story I had missed, and then I would type up a five-minute newscast and be ready by 7:30 with the morning’s first report.

How things have changed—not only how the news is created and aggregated, but how it is consumed.

A couple of years ago Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, a professor of political communication and director of research at the University of Oxford and Meera Selva, the director of the Journalism Fellowship Program, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism also at Oxford, co-wrote a critical article titled the “Five things everybody needs to know about the future of journalism.”

First, they say, while media organizations are still the content creators, platform companies like social media and search engines control the access.

When I was growing up, people listened to Owen Hall or Henry Gilbert give the local news on radio in the morning; the Bulletin would be delivered in the afternoon; and you could watch Channel 7 at 6 p.m. and Walter Cronkite at 6:30 for regional and national news, and that was it.

Today the news, is presented online in an endless news cycle to be consumed by anyone at anytime.

Secondly, a study by Reuters and Oxford shows people finding their news fix with a search engine or social media end up discovering even more different sources of news with even more content to consume.

Third, too much news has caused the majority of people, as reflected in the study, to access news less frequently and become less trusting of its accuracy.

Fourth, Nielsen and Selva found that two years ago, 90% of publishers’ revenues worldwide still came from print, and the majority of professional journalism was still funded by newspapers.

“The risk here is not simply retrenchment and less coverage of many important issues, but also a less robust business of journalism more vulnerable to media capture by the state or politically motivated owners, and to pressure from advertisers,” the article states.

Lastly, while the best journalism out there is, in many cases, better than ever, Nielsen and Selva say “it is clear that cost-cutting, increased pressure to produce more stories across more channels, and a 24/7 news cycle has led to a large volume of more superficial journalism.”

I fear that the more the public relies on rumors and selfish sources, independent professional journalism will suffer and its ability to inform, analyze, interpret and hold the powerful accountable will lessen as the business of news changes.

Which brings me to my point: If professional local journalism is important to you, consider supporting it.

Reuters Institute Senior Research Fellow Richard Fletcher surveyed about 4,000 people in the U.S. and found about 20% pay for online news, and most of those subscribe to a single brand.

Quality of content is the main reason people subscribe to online news. They believe that are getting better information than from the free sources.

Some subscribers admit to following a favorite journalist, and some say they support local journalism because they believe a strong and independent media source in their community is important.

While politics motivate some to subscribe, Fletcher’s survey showed a more fundamental desire by the public for quality journalism.

The survey also showed 40% could not be persuaded to pay for news, no matter what. Either they had a low interest in news to begin with, or they felt the free news sources are plenty adequate for their needs.

I’m not here to persuade the inconvincible, but a digital-plus subscription with unlimited digital articles and access to the E-edition is only $5.99 per month for the first three months, and a full access subscription (the digital-plus, as well as Sunday print delivery) to the Bulletin is only $13 a month.

As Sonny Jurgensen used to say in the broadcast booth for the Washington Football Team, “If you don’t get, you don’t get it.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

