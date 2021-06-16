The skinny on FATZ: This week is it

TODAY’S WORD is heavy soil. Example: When Janice and Fred moved to North Carolina, they were disappointed in and frustrated with the heavy soil, which was in sharp contrast to the wonderful rich dirt of their old farm in Patrick County.

WEDNESDAY'S WORD was germinate. It means the beginning of growth in seeds, when the baby plant sprouts, buds or shoots above the soil. Example: It takes corn around 7 to 10 days at 50 degrees to germinate.

Clothes giveaway

Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church (across from Leatherwood Food Lion) is having a clothing giveaway today and Friday, and possibly into the weekend as well if there's enough interest. Call Thomas Betts at 434-489-3297 to arrange a time to see the clothes and get some.

Folklore

John Morehead of Claudville shares these old-timey ways to predict the weather:

"If the chicken's clucking and the owl's howling, rain is on the way.

"If the wolves are howling more than usual, a storm is coming.

"When swallows fly low, foul weather is close."

FATZ retirement