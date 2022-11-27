The sneeze heard round the room

I was sitting in a chair when a shot rang out buzzing my right ear and leaving a high-pitched ringing that remained for an hour.

It happened during a meeting in a crowded room and the guy behind me wasn’t shooting a gun; he had sneezed.

There are some people that shouldn’t be allowed to sneeze in public and you know who you are.

Describing the smell of a sneeze reminds me of men trying to describe the taste of the scotch they are drinking. For me, there is one distinct smell of a sneeze I learned to recognize as a child; we called it “wet lung.”

Don’t ask me why we called it that, we just did, but you can bet your bottom dollar if someone sneezed in a crowd and it smelled like wet lung, somebody was going to be sick the next day.

In this case, 36 hours later, I started getting a scratchy throat. The following day I had a fever, runny nose and a headache to go with the sore throat.

I had my flu shot a month ago, and had scheduled my COVID-19 shot for Election Day, but canceled it, because I had to work Election Day night and didn’t want to have to suffer through the aftereffects of the shot while working.

Four days after the sneeze, I tested positive for COVID.

Like so many of you, I’m becoming somewhat experienced at the new routine and find myself routinely shocked at the ignorance displayed by some people.

When the vaccination first became available, I wanted it right away. I have been in the hospital and suffered with double pneumonia and pleurisy and know how desperate you can become when you can’t breathe. As a comedian once said: “We don’t think about breathing at all: We take it for granted, but cut it out and it gets all your attention.”

I quickly learned reporters didn’t register very high in the order of priority when it came to who was entitled to get those early vaccines, but eventually I got both COVID shots and then followed up with two boosters.

Despite it all, the first time I got COVID I felt bad for a few days. COVID the second time has been much worse for me than it was the first time.

Coincidentally, the day after the meeting with the sneeze, I had an appointment to get screened for a colonoscopy and the following day they sent me to the hospital for my pre-op appointment where they asked more questions, ran an EKG and drew blood.

“You have to wear one of these while you’re here, honey,” one of the ladies behind the desk told me as she patted the inside of the mask with her fingers. “Put the strings over your ears and be sure and pull it up over your nose.”

I didn’t bother to question what bacteria or virus she may have transmitted with the finger touching before she handed me the mask.

I was scheduled for the colonoscopy four days later, but when I woke up sick the next day, I called the doctor and the decision was made to reschedule the colonoscopy for next month.

I remember when the pandemic arrived and the U.S. had not yet warmed to the wearing of masks. No one coughed and certainly did not sneeze at public meetings I attended during that time. If they had to do either, they stepped outside.

Whether you are a believer in mask-wearing or not, the data clearly shows that the COVID-19 growth rates in areas with mask mandates were slower than in areas without a mask mandate.

The Canadian Medical Journal reported on a man who flew from China to Toronto after he tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms. He wore a mask on the flight and the 25 people closest to him did not get COVID.

The Washington Post reported about two hair stylists in Missouri who had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19. Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive.

My period of isolation has come to an end and I’ll be back in the mix, but I’m going to start wearing my mask again for awhile, even as much as I dislike it and if I don’t agree to a big handshake, please don’t take it personally.

Here’s to hoping the sneezer with the wet lung does the same.