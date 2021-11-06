The sounds that go bump in the night can be terrifying

I could hear her run around inside the house barking savagely just as I heard the noises go from the kitchen porch to the front door. There was rattling, banging, that then went to the back door. I wanted desperately to peek out the window to see what was going on, but I couldn’t see anything. My glasses were downstairs, and I was too afraid to go down there to get them.

I called 9-1-1 and used my most professional and reasonable voice to explain the situation. It seems there either could be a prowler trying to get in the house, I said, or perhaps a stranded motorist is having trouble outside and needs help. I was afraid to go down there and look; could a deputy come, please – and fast? And make sure not only my house was OK but also my neighbor’s next door?

In sheer terror I waited for about 10 to 12 minutes. The deputy arrived faster than I thought he would, but also that time had really dragged by. The strange noises had abated by the time he arrived and started his own noises, the dutiful dog continuing to bark.

Finally I felt it was safe to walk downstairs. I pressed myself against the wall, called the dog to me, and waited for the deputy’s knock on the door.