The sounds that go bump in the night can be terrifying

We had our second big scare last week, when at least we’ve had two big dogs in the house with us. There was only one big dog the first time.
A couple of years ago, in the deep of the night, I heard noises outside. A chill shot through me, and my entire body tingled with white hot alert.
The dog sat up rigidly and alertly from her cushion on the floor.
She moved toward a window.
Rattling and clambering sounds came from outside.
My heart raced with two opposing thoughts at once.
It was a prowler, out to harm.
It was a nice lady whose car had broken down on the side of the road, and she was cold and afraid, and had walked to the nearest house – mine – to ask for help.
The dog stated barking viciously. She ran down the stairs like a shot.
I always used to think having a large dog would be a form of protection. Certainly, the house always felt safer with her in it.
She is a loyal companion. She is always at our feet, her eyes always watching us. She follows our every command seemingly before we even say it.
So it was that this big, strong, loyal and protective dog had gone downstairs to confront the danger, and suddenly I was afraid for her safety and wished for another big dog to protect her as she protects us.
I could hear her run around inside the house barking savagely just as I heard the noises go from the kitchen porch to the front door. There was rattling, banging, that then went to the back door. I wanted desperately to peek out the window to see what was going on, but I couldn’t see anything. My glasses were downstairs, and I was too afraid to go down there to get them.
I called 9-1-1 and used my most professional and reasonable voice to explain the situation. It seems there either could be a prowler trying to get in the house, I said, or perhaps a stranded motorist is having trouble outside and needs help. I was afraid to go down there and look; could a deputy come, please – and fast? And make sure not only my house was OK but also my neighbor’s next door?
In sheer terror I waited for about 10 to 12 minutes. The deputy arrived faster than I thought he would, but also that time had really dragged by. The strange noises had abated by the time he arrived and started his own noises, the dutiful dog continuing to bark.
Finally I felt it was safe to walk downstairs. I pressed myself against the wall, called the dog to me, and waited for the deputy’s knock on the door.
I figured he’d check around outside, then meet me in the kitchen, where I would describe what had happened, and he’d fill out a report and assure me that he has thoroughly secured the scene and no matter what it had been, we were safe now, and he would alert his fellow officers to keep a lookout too.
But nothing.
There was no knock on the door, no reassurances, and I couldn’t even tell if he had gone around the house to look. He just left.
Well.
Maybe my call to 9-1-1 was too reasonable? Perhaps I should have been shrieking and crying – as, in fact, I had been trying not to do?
I thought about my neighbor. I let my dog outside so she would watch my neighbor’s house too; she is regularly vigilant over her house as well, and distinguishes between the sounds of the neighbor’s regular visitors’ vehicles versus others.
I stayed up all night long, scared, and by daybreak was so dizzy and sick with the need to sleep I called in sick from work and went back to bed.
Later, I mentioned what had happened to another neighbor. “Call me if that ever happens again,” he said. “I can be up there before any deputy can.”
By now, we have two dogs, both completely attuned to my daughter and me, and both loving in their companionship and serious in their duties.
Late one night last week, my daughter and I heard a car come to a slow, then stop. A shock of fear ran through me. The same dog jumped to her feet and stood stiff at the window.
I listened carefully, and then heard a rattling sound, like someone had shaken that loose handrail on the porch or was working at a window.
Despite the late hour, I called the neighbor.
He explained it could be another neighbor, who gets out of work late and has a noisy Chevy that makes a lot of noise when it pulls up and parks. That was probably it, he said, but if I hear another noise, call him back and he’d come over with his flashlight.
By then my daughter was awake and scared, too.
“Don’t worry,” I told her, trying to hide my own fear. “Mr. Kirk said he’d come over if we needed anything. This dog will stay with you, and I’ll have the other dog as I check downstairs.”
Of course, my glasses were downstairs again, so I had to go down to get them to even be able to see. My daughter sat on her bed with a flashlight and one dog. I went down.
Suddenly I heard the scary sound again, which sounded like someone trying to get in – but realized it was the second dog. Usually she sleeps upstairs, but this time she had slept in the family room and was banging against the furniture and floor when she scratched her ears with her back claws.
I looked down at the dog in relief, understanding what I had heard.
She looked up at me in surprise, as if she hadn’t realized it had been bedtime. She followed me back upstairs. I went to bed and she turned around three times over the vacant dog cushion, then curled up on it in a ball and sighed and settled in for the night.
