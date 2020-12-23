THE STROLLER: A Christmas change, not exchange

My how things have changed

The “WORD OF THE DAY” above takes The Stroller back to third grade, when a memory assignment for the class were to learn and recite verses of Luke 2.

This wasn’t really that difficult for The Stroller, who was in church twice on Sunday and for prayer meeting on Wednesday night. The words were so familiar that only the pronunciation of King James’ best English could daunt. And we only had to learn verses 8 through 14, from the shepherds through the angels’ chorus.

Did we say this was a public school? Can you imagine a child in public school today being asked to memorize one of the most revered passages in the Bible? No way. And although we understand the separation of church and state, we think many would benefit to understand the essence of Christmas has nothing to do with a red suit and reindeer.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Realchristmastrees.org says there are 350 million Christmas trees growing on approximately 15,000 farms in every state of the U.S.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which states produce the most Christmas trees every year?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.