THE STROLLER: A Christmas change, not exchange

TODAY’S WORD is swaddling. “And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12 King James Version).
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was bob tail. The dictionary spells the term as one word (bobtail), and it means a dog, cat or horse with a very sort tail. Example: “Bells on bob tail ring, / making spirits bright” (from “Jingle Bells”).
Scaled back plans
So did you scale back your plans for Christmas dinner? The Stroller’s family event is on Christmas Eve — it’s a bit unique — and one set of grandparents has been quarantining for the past 10 days so they can visit.
But there will be no Christmas Eve candlelight service in person, no gatherings with neighbors, no trips to see the rest of the family. Plans long ago drafted and funded were scuttled by the most recent coronavirus surge. Too dangerous.
But we won’t go this far: SoapHub.com asked 3,000 people and found out that nearly half of families in Virginia (42%) said they would opt for a low-key Christmas dinner in front of the TV.
That sounds a little too distracted from what Christmas is supposed to be. Even if there are only two people together, we hope they spend the time talking and sharing, not arguing whether “Diehard” is a Christmas movie (it isn’t).
My how things have changed
The “WORD OF THE DAY” above takes The Stroller back to third grade, when a memory assignment for the class were to learn and recite verses of Luke 2.
This wasn’t really that difficult for The Stroller, who was in church twice on Sunday and for prayer meeting on Wednesday night. The words were so familiar that only the pronunciation of King James’ best English could daunt. And we only had to learn verses 8 through 14, from the shepherds through the angels’ chorus.
Did we say this was a public school? Can you imagine a child in public school today being asked to memorize one of the most revered passages in the Bible? No way. And although we understand the separation of church and state, we think many would benefit to understand the essence of Christmas has nothing to do with a red suit and reindeer.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Realchristmastrees.org says there are 350 million Christmas trees growing on approximately 15,000 farms in every state of the U.S.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which states produce the most Christmas trees every year?
