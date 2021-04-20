THE STROLLER: A classy way to collect some trash

TODAY’S WORD is feckless. Example: I shudder in horror and blush in embarrassment at the crazy things I did in my feckless youth.
TUESDAY’S WORD was gazette. It means a journal or newspaper. Example: Sheria always enjoyed having her morning coffee in the back patio in spring, leisurely going over the morning gazette.
Storytime
Castle
Through Friday, the Patrick County Branch Library invites patrons to celebrate its Storytime Castle.
Library staff will be giving out party favors, activity packets and crafts curbside, while supplies last.
Then, on Saturday, they will celebrate with castle-themed stories and messages from special guests, posted on the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Facebook page.
Picking up
trash
The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is rewarding people for cleaning up.
Pick up trash in the community, then post a picture of your finds to the Patrick County Chamber’s Facebook page to be entered into a drawing.
The latest prize package is a gift card to El Rancho, “crazy bread” from Little Caesar’s and other goodies from the chamber, Keep Virginia Beautiful and Patrick County Tourism.
Last week’s drawing winner was Kathy Loveland of the Ararat Ruritan Club, who won a prize pack with a gift card to Honduras Coffee.
Orange trash bags can be picked up at the chamber’s office, Stuart town office and Reynolds Homestead.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There have been a few updates of the New International Version translation of the Bible since its introduction in 1978.
The 1995 update was published in the United Kingdom but not the U.S. because of opposition from conservative evangelical groups to its inclusive language (such as using “people” instead of “men”).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which translation of the Bible has this as its first verse (hint: You may have to be a fan of a TV show or movie series to know): “Daq the tagh ghaHta’ the mu’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ tlhej joH’a’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ joH’a’” (translation from MentalFloss.com, “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013)?
