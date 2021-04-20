THE STROLLER: A classy way to collect some trash

TODAY’S WORD is feckless. Example: I shudder in horror and blush in embarrassment at the crazy things I did in my feckless youth.

TUESDAY’S WORD was gazette. It means a journal or newspaper. Example: Sheria always enjoyed having her morning coffee in the back patio in spring, leisurely going over the morning gazette.

Storytime

Castle

Through Friday, the Patrick County Branch Library invites patrons to celebrate its Storytime Castle.

Library staff will be giving out party favors, activity packets and crafts curbside, while supplies last.

Then, on Saturday, they will celebrate with castle-themed stories and messages from special guests, posted on the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Facebook page.

Picking up

trash

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is rewarding people for cleaning up.

Pick up trash in the community, then post a picture of your finds to the Patrick County Chamber’s Facebook page to be entered into a drawing.