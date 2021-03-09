THE STROLLER: A dad who helped her reach the sky

TODAY’S WORD is remorse. Example: When he was drunk at the party, Jeremy thought it was funny to sneak a picture of his brother making out with the girl who was not his girlfriend and then post it on social media, but the next day, after his brother was upset with him, he was filled with remorse.

TUESDAY’S WORD was penitent. It means feeling or showing sorrow and regret for having done wrong; repentant. Example: Now that Charles had a loving wife and sons of his own, he was penitent over his wild and woolly days when he blazed paths of broken hearts, stolen lawn mowers and bashed-in mailboxes around Henry County.

Tony Millner

Tony Millner, who was a bondsman, died Feb. 11. He was supportive of the community through his involvement in the NAACP, Men’s Roundtable, FAHI and the Sportsman’s Club.

The Stroller called his daughter Toronia Millner, to ask about him. “He was well-spoken, loved his kids, instilled education in us. He would give good advice. He might talk your head off — you would ask a question, and he could go to from here to Texas with it,” she said

laughing.

“He was a church man, prayed every morning and every day.”