THE STROLLER: A dad who helped her reach the sky

TODAY’S WORD is remorse. Example: When he was drunk at the party, Jeremy thought it was funny to sneak a picture of his brother making out with the girl who was not his girlfriend and then post it on social media, but the next day, after his brother was upset with him, he was filled with remorse.
TUESDAY’S WORD was penitent. It means feeling or showing sorrow and regret for having done wrong; repentant. Example: Now that Charles had a loving wife and sons of his own, he was penitent over his wild and woolly days when he blazed paths of broken hearts, stolen lawn mowers and bashed-in mailboxes around Henry County.
Tony Millner
Tony Millner, who was a bondsman, died Feb. 11. He was supportive of the community through his involvement in the NAACP, Men’s Roundtable, FAHI and the Sportsman’s Club.
The Stroller called his daughter Toronia Millner, to ask about him. “He was well-spoken, loved his kids, instilled education in us. He would give good advice. He might talk your head off — you would ask a question, and he could go to from here to Texas with it,” she said
laughing.
“He was a church man, prayed every morning and every day.”
Her father had an airplane at Blue Ridge Regional Airport and used to fly her to college in Norfolk. “All of a sudden, me and my daddy came out of the sky with his airplane, and it was just amazing to” the other students,” she said.
“After my mother, Shirley Millner, passed in 2015, his health started failing,” she said.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The classic arcade video game “Pac-Man” was released in 1980 by Namco in Japan, and outside Japan, by Midway Games through a licensing agreement with Namco America. The character Pac-Man is a yellow circle with a wedge that can come and go, like a mouth opening and shutting. Pac-Man goes around a maze, gobbling up dots along the paths while avoiding four ghosts of different colors. Sometimes large flashing dots called “Power Pellets” appear, and if Pac-Man can get to them in time to eat them, for a short while the ghosts turn flashing blue, and Pac-Man can eat them instead of the other way around.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Pac-Man’s original name in Japan and why was it changed for America?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.