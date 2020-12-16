THE STROLLER: As is customary, more lights displays

TODAY’S WORD is traverse. Example: “We three kings of Orient are / Bearing gifts we traverse afar” (from the Christmas song “We Three Kings”).
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was skim. It means to remove a top layer of fat, scum or solidified food that has developed on the top layer of soups, stocks or sauces. Example: Tracy loved when her mother skimmed the pudding, because she always hoped to get the discards.
Christmas lights This is a second part of the list the Bulletin is keeping on impressive Christmas light displays across the area. Please send your recommendations to the newspaper, and they’ll be added in. The recommendations are listed in the Stroller, and pictures are posted in the newspaper as space allows — and lots more on www.martinsvillebulletin.com (just scroll down to the PHOTOS display).
Martinsville
Ian Hogg’s place on Indian Trail.
Mulberry Road, just before another famously decorated yard — 1200 Lombardy Court which is off Lanier.
Valley View Road off Mulberry.
McPeek Drive, Chatham Heights, off Woodlawn Ave. which is just before Terry’s Mountain Road.
Jefferson Circle.
Ridgeway Lowland Drive, off Joseph Martin Highway just past the SPCA (These are set to music).
Chatmoss
18 Chatmoss Court Extension.
Mount Olivet Road, various houses.
Spencer area
Evergreen Drive.
Patrick Springs – Stuart.
Tatum Family Christmas Lights at 3930 Ayers Orchard Road (turn left on Va. 58 coming from Martinsville).
Franklin County
Ballpark on Sontag Road.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: After the commercial success of The Elf on the Shelf, which came out around 2005, its creators came up with “The Elf on the Shelf: A Birthday Tradition” in late 2013. The concept is similar to the spying on children for Santa. On birthdays, supposedly, it gets only a day in the home, dressed in bloomers that appear to be a cupcake paper with leg holes and a fluffy tube top in style of frosting with sprinkles.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The tradition of the yule log is that an entire tree (carefully chosen) was brought into a house. With great ceremony, its biggest end was put into the hearth — with the rest of the tree sticking out in the room — and lit, from the remains of last year’s log, on Christmas Eve. It would be fed into the fire little by little over the Twelve Days of Christmas, which ended Jan. 5. Where did this custom originate?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!