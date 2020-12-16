THE STROLLER: As is customary, more lights displays

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The tradition of the yule log is that an entire tree (carefully chosen) was brought into a house. With great ceremony, its biggest end was put into the hearth — with the rest of the tree sticking out in the room — and lit, from the remains of last year’s log, on Christmas Eve. It would be fed into the fire little by little over the Twelve Days of Christmas, which ended Jan. 5. Where did this custom originate?