THE STROLLER: Auction will help ailing Bassett senior

TODAY’S WORD is formidable. Example: They also made him a formidable, high-profile opponent of racial integration. (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)

TUESDAY’S WORD was scofflaw. It means a person who flouts the law, especially by failing to comply with a law that is difficult to enforce effectively. Example: “In colonial Virginia, conformity to the Church of England was required by law for all government officials and indeed all citizens, thus forcing Presbyterians, Methodist, Baptists, and others to become scofflaws.”

Auction

Brenda Feeny, the owner of The Sewing Studio, has been back at her sewing machine — making things to sell at the fundraising auction for Xander Wilson, a Bassett High School senior fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Brenda made a jewel-toned, blue-and-green girl’s size 8 dress, a tooth fairy pillow and a fabric basket with a unicorn embroidered on it.