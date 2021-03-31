THE STROLLER: Be careful about being an April fool

TODAY’S WORD is delineate. Example: "All during the tour my guide never tried once to delineate or modify by race any of the organizations or enterprises on display." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)

TUESDAY’S WORD was crozier. It means a hooked staff carried by a bishop as a symbol of pastoral office. Example: As the children settled in, Bishop Neff Powell held out the crozier for all to see.

April Fooling

The Stroller is going to look around the house very carefully today and do things cautiously, wary of April Fool's jokes.

Last year the toilet was wrapped in Saran Wrap. The invisible and unexpected cover was supposed to create quite a splash when the item it covered was in use. Fortunately, The Stroller heard a lot of laughing from inside the bathroom, and then, when everyone was playing a card game, The Stroller was asked repeatedly, "Don't you need to hurry up and go to the bathroom to get ready for bed?"

So as not to spoil the trickster's fun, The Stroller just pretended to be terribly surprised once inside the powder room.

'Glow for Jesus'