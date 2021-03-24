THE STROLLER: Bee sure to check out these opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is cassock. Example: “He buttoned the top half of the thirty-three buttons on the cassock, one for each year of Christ’s life, and pulled the white cotta over his head as he made his way to the basement door.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vest. It means (for a chorister or member of clergy) to put on vestments (garments). Example: “That evening, the junior choir members were to vest in their choir robes: a red cassock that reached to their ankles overlaid with a white cotta that reached to the waist.”

Shred Day

The Stroller remembers when you would be able to shred your sensitive documents at least every month at various shredding events across the area, but those have been harder to come by in recent years. Now, however, it’s time again to get old papers together: A free community shred day will be held on Saturday.

The shredder will be set up from 10 a.m. to noon at Bingo Hall in the Laurel Park Shopping Center (6292 A.L. Philpott Highway). The event is hosted by Laurel Park Bingo.

Bee City