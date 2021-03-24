THE STROLLER: Bee sure to check out these opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is cassock. Example: “He buttoned the top half of the thirty-three buttons on the cassock, one for each year of Christ’s life, and pulled the white cotta over his head as he made his way to the basement door.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vest. It means (for a chorister or member of clergy) to put on vestments (garments). Example: “That evening, the junior choir members were to vest in their choir robes: a red cassock that reached to their ankles overlaid with a white cotta that reached to the waist.”
Shred Day
The Stroller remembers when you would be able to shred your sensitive documents at least every month at various shredding events across the area, but those have been harder to come by in recent years. Now, however, it’s time again to get old papers together: A free community shred day will be held on Saturday.
The shredder will be set up from 10 a.m. to noon at Bingo Hall in the Laurel Park Shopping Center (6292 A.L. Philpott Highway). The event is hosted by Laurel Park Bingo.
Bee City
The Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club proposed to city staff that Martinsville consider becoming a Bee City, starting with adapting a resolution to reinforce a commitment to preserving the natural bee population.
The garden clubs would handle the application and any related project.
If this idea were to be approved, the city might be asked to alter mowing schedules in some areas, refrain from using pesticides and give spaces for native plantings for bees’ benefits. The designation would “bee” renewable annually through a February application process.
Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA are initiatives of the Xerces Society, a donor-supported non-profit organization.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Solid-state — meaning with electricity — pinball machines were introduced in the mid-1970s. Using electricity to operate aspects of the game set off a whole new surge of popularity, with features such as sounds, speech and scoring all being done electronically.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the most popular pinball machine ever (as measured by the most sold)?
