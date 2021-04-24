THE STROLLER: Beware scam letters and grass clippings

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There is a translation that puts the Bible into Jamaican patois. For example, "De angel go to Mary and say to 'er, me have news we going to make you well 'appy. God really, really, bless you and him a walk with you all de time" stands for "And having come in, the angel said to her, 'Rejoice, highly favoured one, the Lord is with you: blessed are you among women.'" Thought it may look like fun, the translation was a serious undertaking of more than a decade of work between Jamaican theologians and linguists at the University of the West Indies. (MentalFloss.com, “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013)