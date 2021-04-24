THE STROLLER: Beware scam letters and grass clippings

TODAY’S WORD is queue. Example: Please queue up at a 6-foot distance for your turn to enter, and wear your mask while you are inside.
FRIDAY’S WORD was optimization. It means the action of making the best or most effective use of a situation or resource. Example: Patrick views sleep optimization as the key to a productive and stress-free day, so he has a myriad of supportive practices such as running a fan, keeping a pitcher of water by the bed, using a fancy pillow and keeping the perfect temperature.
Scam
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning folks of a scam going around lately.
The target receives a letter that looks like it's on Walmart letterhead. It's titled "Mystery Shopper Payment Method." It says you will deposit a check for $4,599 into your back account. Then you go to Walmart and get eight Visa gift cards at $500 each. Send those to the scammer along with a report of how those purchases went.
"Please do not follow any of the instructions" on those letters, the sheriff's office warns.
No grass on the road
The Patrick County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that a state law prohibits people from putting stuff on roads -- including letting grass clippings blow onto it when you mow: "Not only is it illegal; it is very dangerous for motorcycles."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There is a translation that puts the Bible into Jamaican patois. For example, "De angel go to Mary and say to 'er, me have news we going to make you well 'appy. God really, really, bless you and him a walk with you all de time" stands for "And having come in, the angel said to her, 'Rejoice, highly favoured one, the Lord is with you: blessed are you among women.'" Thought it may look like fun, the translation was a serious undertaking of more than a decade of work between Jamaican theologians and linguists at the University of the West Indies. (MentalFloss.com, “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who, with the help of his followers, made the first complete translation of the New Testament into English?
