THE STROLLER: Bible's middle verse, other things to check out

TODAY’S WORD is cordial. Example: Grandma was very cordial to the family last week when we walked into her house unexpectedly.
SUNDAY’S WORD was knack. It means a special talent or ability (for something). Example: She has a real knack for math.
In the middle
Betty J. Kanipe shared this interesting Bible information: Psalm 118 is the middle chapter of the Bible, and the chapter right before it is the shortest chapter. It’s often said that the verse in the middle is Psalm 118:8: “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” But in other accounting, if you’re looking at the King James Version, the number of verses is even, so you’re looking at two middle verses: “Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise His holy name. Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all His benefits” (Psalm 103:1–2). The KJV has 31,102 verses.
Audiobooks
The library’s new Hoopla service is worth, well, all the hoopla about it. It has more than 850,000 ebooks, audiobooks, TV shows, movies, comic books, music recordings and more you can check out.
If it sounds too good to be true, don’t worry: There’s a catch that underlies its reality. The library has to pay for each time it’s used, so there’s a limit of using it only four times a month.
Something so valuable yet in limited supply requires a system to get maximum advantage.
The library’s unlimited free service, Libby, has 4,751 ebooks, 3,338 magazines and 425 audiobooks. The Stroller’s technique is to find something to check out on Hoopla — then look it up on Libby. If Libby has it, save it for later with Libby, and look on Hoopla for something different that can’t be gotten through the regular free service.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The top-10-selling video games: 10. Mario Kart 8/Deluxe, 9. Tetris (Nintendo), 8. Wii Fit/Plus, 7. Pokemon Red/Green/Blue/Yellow, 6. Super Mario Bros. 5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, 4. Wii Sports, 3. Tetris (EU), 2. Grand Theft Auto V, 1. Minecraft. (Pac-Man came in at 11.)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What were the names of the (Super) Mario Brothers?
