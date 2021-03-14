THE STROLLER: Bible's middle verse, other things to check out

In the middle

Betty J. Kanipe shared this interesting Bible information: Psalm 118 is the middle chapter of the Bible, and the chapter right before it is the shortest chapter. It’s often said that the verse in the middle is Psalm 118:8: “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” But in other accounting, if you’re looking at the King James Version, the number of verses is even, so you’re looking at two middle verses: “Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise His holy name. Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all His benefits” (Psalm 103:1–2). The KJV has 31,102 verses.