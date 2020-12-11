THE STROLLER: Book it out to Reynolds Homestead

TODAY’S WORD is curdle. Example: "Oh no -- the custard has curdled! Now how will I top the rhubarb compote?"
FRIDAY’S WORD was refresh. It means to plunge food which just has been blanched (briefly boiled) to halt the cooking process. Example: Tailey refreshed the green beans before freezing them.
New books
Just in time for your holiday break, the Blue Ridge Regional Library has new books on its shelves, ready to be checked out and enjoyed. They are:
- "The Daydream Cabin" by Carolyn Brown
- "A Castaway in Cornwall" by Julie Klassen
- "A Deadly Edition: a Blue Ridge Library Mystery" by Victoria Gilbert
Reynolds Homestead
Because of the pandemic, the historic house is closed, but the Reynolds Homestead in Critz still will hold an open house Sunday. It just will be outside, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hot chocolate and cider will be served next to the historic kitchen. Craft kits will be given to children to take home. A fire will be blazing outdoors -- take part in the tradition of tossing a sprig of holly into it. If the holly crackles and pops, your Christmas wish will come true. Santa Claus also is expected to join in the festivities, where he will stay on the porch of the historic house for children to visit with all the standard pandemic protection measures in place.
On Christmas Eve starting at noon, WHEO-AM (1270) and WCFL-FM (92.7) will play music by local musicians. including Mary Jo and Charlie Leet and the F.A.R.M. team, Chris Owens and Maggie Blankenship.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Used in the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, the menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum in homes, in a prominent place such as a table or front windowsill, facing the street. The nine candles represent the miracle that during a significant battle a little more than 2,000 years ago, a day's worth of oil miraculously lasted for eight days. The shamash, its middle candle, is lit first, and it is used to light the other candle. The two candles burn down, or at least burn for 30 minutes. Each evening for seven more evenings, another candle is added to the number of the previous day, and the process is repeated.
TODAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hanukkah is not the most important Jewish holiday, even though it's close to Christmas. Hanukkah is not even mentioned in the Torah. What are the major Jewish holidays?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
