THE STROLLER: Book it out to Reynolds Homestead

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Used in the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, the menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum in homes, in a prominent place such as a table or front windowsill, facing the street. The nine candles represent the miracle that during a significant battle a little more than 2,000 years ago, a day's worth of oil miraculously lasted for eight days. The shamash, its middle candle, is lit first, and it is used to light the other candle. The two candles burn down, or at least burn for 30 minutes. Each evening for seven more evenings, another candle is added to the number of the previous day, and the process is repeated.