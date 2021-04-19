THE STROLLER: Check out big dogs and big laughs

TODAY’S WORD is gazette. Example: Sheria always enjoyed having her morning coffee in the back patio in spring, leisurely going over the morning gazette.
MONDAY’S WORD was drub. It means to berate critically; to beat severely; or to defeat decisively. Example: Ricky was embarrassed to face his friends after the drubbing his wife had given him in front of them the other night down at the club.
The SPCA has a big deal for big dogs.
Through Saturday, adoption fees for any dog 40 pounds or bigger and 6 months or older is only $40.
Craft supplies
A recent post in The Stroller about a card-making workshop prompted Carolyn Baptist to send in the comment that "Fido's has a very large selection of stamps and papers from a donor at very reasonable prices." Those stamps and papers are good for making stationery, note cards, scrapbooks and more.
Fido's Finds and Kittie's Collectibles, which is at 119 E. Main St. in Martinsville, has a big basement sale coming, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1.
Today's chuckles
I was reading a book on helium. I couldn't put it down.
A neutron walks into a bar and asks the price of beer. The bartender replies, "For you, no charge."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The biggest-selling translation of the Bible, the New International Version, was published in 1978 (the New Testament only was released in 1973). In 1995 a new version of the NIV was released, with that same version with minor edits published in 1999. A revised English edition of it, called Today's New International Version, was published in 2005. In 2011, another updated version was released, this one dropping some of the gender-neutral language (such as going back to using "mankind" and "man" instead of "human beings" and "people").
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of those editions of the New International Version of the Bible was published in the United Kingdom but not the United States, because conservative evangelical groups objected to something about it. Which edition was it, and why did they not accept it?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.