THE STROLLER: Check out big dogs and big laughs

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The biggest-selling translation of the Bible, the New International Version, was published in 1978 (the New Testament only was released in 1973). In 1995 a new version of the NIV was released, with that same version with minor edits published in 1999. A revised English edition of it, called Today's New International Version, was published in 2005. In 2011, another updated version was released, this one dropping some of the gender-neutral language (such as going back to using "mankind" and "man" instead of "human beings" and "people").