THE STROLLER: Check out items about food, fun and new books

TODAY’S WORD is lamentations. Example: “Lamentations spring only from the constant craving to re-open the wound.” (Source this and sentence below: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)
TUESDAY’S WORD was debauchee. It means a person given to excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures. Example: “Though Fyodor Pavlovitch was a drunkard and a vicious debauchee he never neglected investing his capital, and managed his business affairs very successfully, though, no doubt, not overscrupulously.”
Pupusas fundraiser
Pupusas, a tradition from El Salvador of corncakes stuffed with meat, beans or cheese and topped with a cabbage slaw and salsa, will be sold Friday starting at noon at the store Los Koritas at 1309 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton to raise money to help the families of Maria Perez and Felipe Devora.
New books
New and ready to be checked out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library are:
“Turn a Blind Eye: a Detective William Warwick Novel” by Jeffrey Archer
“The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr
“Ocean Prey: a Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers Novel” by John Sandford
“In the Company of Killers” by Bryan Christy
“One Got Away” by S.A. Lelchuk
“The Unkindness of Ravens: a Greer Hogan Mystery” by M.E. Hilliard
“An Amish Barn Raising: Three Stories” by Amy Clipston, Kelly Irvin, Kathleen Fuller
Today’s chuckles
If April flowers bring May showers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims!
Letter A and Letter C were going to prank their friend ... but they just Letter B.
What’s the difference between Thanksgiving and April Fools Day? On one you’re thankful and in the other you’re prankful.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Published in 1611, the King James Bible leapt into a position of prominence above other Bible translations because it happened to have been made right as the printing press had been invented — so copies of it could be made quickly and be much more easily available to people than in the days the only copies of the Bible were copied by hand.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the top-5-selling translations of the Bible?
