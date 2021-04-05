THE STROLLER: Check out our new books report

TODAY’S WORD is scofflaw. Example: In colonial Virginia, conformity to the Church of England was required by law for all government officials and indeed all citizens, thus forcing Presbyterians, Methodist, Baptists, and others to become scofflaws." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)
MONDAY’S WORD was cobble. It means to roughly assemble or put together something from available parts or elements. Example: “The Virginia General Assembly met in special session in 1956 to cobble together a package of legislation to put Massive Resistance into effect.”
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Chapman is preparing some new books to get on the shelves and ready to be checked out on Thursday or later. They are:
- "The Elephant of Belfast"by S. Kirk Walsh
- "Mother May I" by Joshilyn Jackson
- "Miss Julia Happily Ever After"by Ann B. Ross
- "A Patchwork Past" by Leslie Gould
- "Three Missing Days" by Colleen Coble
- "A Love Like This" by Diana Palmer
We are in the beginning of National Library Week, in which the theme is “Welcome to Your Library” to promote the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services.
Never has the library system shown that spirit more than during this pandemic, when it has made it so easy to get books and other materials even though the buildings are closed.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Roman Empire (based out of Rome, present-day Italy) conquered and kept control of most of western Europe (present-day Portugal, Spain and France, and even up to Britain) around 2,000 years ago, but in 410 and 455 AD, the Goths and Vandals (Germanic tribes from present-day Poland or Scandinavia and Germany) conquered Rome.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What we know today as the English language was a long time in coming, with many changes as various groups of people were in long-term contact with one another. What is the term for the type of English language used by William Shakespeare in his works that remain famous today?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.