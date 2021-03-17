THE STROLLER: Check out Sierra Carelock, interning at Disney

TODAY’S WORD is scupper. Example: "Ragna was afraid that the two might not met at all, which would scupper her plan." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was raucous. It means making or constituting a disturbingly harsh and loud noise. Example: "For a moment he forgot about the audience, and kissed her as if they were alone; but that made the watchers increasingly raucous, and at last he broke the kiss." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning”)
Disney intern
Harold Carelock's family started taking trips to Disney World in 2007. They all enjoyed them, he said, but daughter "Sierra was never the same. ... Sierra fell in love with that place and it’s been her dream to be an "imagineer" for Disney ever since. She received news Monday that she was hired by ILMxLAB Marketing as a paid intern for the Disney professional intern program."
Checkout card
When was the last time you had a library book with the card pocket in back? When there was a card pocket on the last page, there's be chart where the due dates would be stamped, inside the back cover.
The Stroller got such a library book recently when checking out "Where the Lilies Bloom" by Vera and Bill Cleaver. It was at the Bassett branch library. The due dates stamped in the back ranged from May 29, 1979 to May 25, 1991. The checkout card was still in the pocket, with names including Amy Savage, Justine Martin, Millie Brown, Owen (?) E. Martin, Kim Gravley and Pat Morton.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the video game “The Legend of Zelda,” Zelda’s childhood friend Link tries to save her, and they fight to save the magical land of Hyrule from an evil demon king/warlord, Ganon.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The origin of the pinball machine is said to be the "Bagatelle-Table" from the 19th century. Using cue sticks, players tried to hit balls into pockets or slots surrounded by nails and pins. Next came the invention of a ball shooter, which used a spring steel. What and when was the first coin-operated pinball machine?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.