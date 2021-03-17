THE STROLLER: Check out Sierra Carelock, interning at Disney

TODAY’S WORD is scupper. Example: "Ragna was afraid that the two might not met at all, which would scupper her plan." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was raucous. It means making or constituting a disturbingly harsh and loud noise. Example: "For a moment he forgot about the audience, and kissed her as if they were alone; but that made the watchers increasingly raucous, and at last he broke the kiss." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning”)

Disney intern

Harold Carelock's family started taking trips to Disney World in 2007. They all enjoyed them, he said, but daughter "Sierra was never the same. ... Sierra fell in love with that place and it’s been her dream to be an "imagineer" for Disney ever since. She received news Monday that she was hired by ILMxLAB Marketing as a paid intern for the Disney professional intern program."

Checkout card

When was the last time you had a library book with the card pocket in back? When there was a card pocket on the last page, there's be chart where the due dates would be stamped, inside the back cover.