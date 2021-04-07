THE STROLLER: Dancing and dining for a couple of causes

Pupusas

Pupusas are round corncakes, like a flatbread or thick tortilla, filled with cheese and beans or meat. This traditional dish from El Salvador is served topped by a cabbage slaw called curtido and a red sauce. The Stroller gets them during any trip to Raleigh, N.C., and highly recommends them.

Now pupusas with their toppings will be sold in Axton at Los Koritas, that blue store at 1309 A.L. Philpott Highway, on both this Saturday and April 16, starting at noon. The sale is a fundraiser for two families in need, that of Maria Perez and that of Felipe Devora.

