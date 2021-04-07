THE STROLLER: Dancing and dining for a couple of causes

TODAY’S WORD is despotism. “She wanted, perhaps, to show her feminine independence, to override class distinctions and the despotism of her family.” (Source: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constant Garnett translation)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was formidable. It means to cause fear, dread or apprehension. Example: “They also made him a formidable, high-profile opponent of racial integration.” (Source: “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)
MHC Dances
MHC Dances for Their Cause is a fundraising competition in which teams post videos of their dances, we vote with “likes” on social media, and sponsors pay charities for each “like.”
RaShawn Harper is dancing as “The Get Down,” raising money for Relay for Life in Martinsville & Henry County.
The Traveling Trio — Shannon Hornsby, Beverly Pitzer and Lewis Pitzer — are dancing for The Epilepsy Foundation, sponsored by Jean and George Gautsch.
Carlisle School (raising money for The Brideforth Fund), King’s Grant, Southside Survivors Response Center and Boys & Girls Club also have announced plans to participate.
Their videos will be posted Tuesday on the YMCA’s website.
Pupusas
Pupusas are round corncakes, like a flatbread or thick tortilla, filled with cheese and beans or meat. This traditional dish from El Salvador is served topped by a cabbage slaw called curtido and a red sauce. The Stroller gets them during any trip to Raleigh, N.C., and highly recommends them.
Now pupusas with their toppings will be sold in Axton at Los Koritas, that blue store at 1309 A.L. Philpott Highway, on both this Saturday and April 16, starting at noon. The sale is a fundraiser for two families in need, that of Maria Perez and that of Felipe Devora.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Centuries ago, in English people used “thee” and “thou” among friends and equals and “you” to show respect to authority. Quakers did not use “you” on the grounds that all men are created equal and only God is deserving of higher respect. Some Quakers still use “thee” and “thou” as a nod to their heritage and to that point.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What year was the King James Bible published?
