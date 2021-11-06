The Stroller: Dark, cold nights get us thinking about Christmastime

TODAY’S WORD starts out a new look at current slang, to help us all keep up with what the kids are saying. Today’s word is “extra.” Example: Jennifer expected her daughter to appreciate the sweater and package of snacks she dropped off at cheerleading practice, but instead, Harper just rolled her eyes and said, “Mom, why do you have to be so extra?”
FRIDAY’S WORD was sprightly. It means (especially of an old person) lively; full of energy. Example: Though for a teenager “Call Me Maybe” is practically a golden oldie, the sprightly tune still was Carter’s favorite song.
The eyes of a child
Emily Burris’s 4-year-old son, Easton, pointed out a large, round tree whose green leaves were just beginning to turn a glowing orange at the tops of branches. “Mommy, that looks like a piece of broccoli that Jesus dipped in paint,” he said.
Winter’s here
No, it’s not actually calendar-definition winter, but we know we’ve crossed the line from the sunny days to the cold nights when the end of Daylight Saving Time plunges us into darkness early in the evening.
That gets us thinking about winter events:
Christmas Cheer is taking applications for care packages which include food and a blanket for needy families, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, at 10 Liberty St., two doors down from Grace Network. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, Va., 24114.
The 29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride, which raises money and collects toys for Christmas Cheer, will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the motorcycle repair shop at 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway.
Reynolds Homestead will host a Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Christmas Parade in Martinsville will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show will be Nov. 20-21 at Bassett High School.
Thanksgiving (we can’t bypass that, can we?) is Nov. 25.
The lighting of Ian Hogg’s 3,000-light “Christmas tree”in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden will be part of various activities hosted by Piedmont Arts from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
The lighting of Stuart’s Christmas tree will be from 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3 on Main Street.
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Martinsville High School auditorium.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The name “Gibson Girl,” representing the idealized woman of the late 1890s and early 1900s, came about after the name of illustrator Charles Dana Gibson, who drew the idealized “New Woman” of the 1890s with a gentler look. His illustrations set an American beauty standard for women and what some have called the first nationwide beauty frenzy.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Many women modeled for Charles Gibson in the Gibson Girl illustrations, one of the most notably being his wife. Who is she, and what is her connection to Southside Virginia?
