The Stroller: Dark, cold nights get us thinking about Christmastime

TODAY’S WORD starts out a new look at current slang, to help us all keep up with what the kids are saying. Today’s word is “extra.” Example: Jennifer expected her daughter to appreciate the sweater and package of snacks she dropped off at cheerleading practice, but instead, Harper just rolled her eyes and said, “Mom, why do you have to be so extra?”

FRIDAY’S WORD was sprightly. It means (especially of an old person) lively; full of energy. Example: Though for a teenager “Call Me Maybe” is practically a golden oldie, the sprightly tune still was Carter’s favorite song.

The eyes of a child

Emily Burris’s 4-year-old son, Easton, pointed out a large, round tree whose green leaves were just beginning to turn a glowing orange at the tops of branches. “Mommy, that looks like a piece of broccoli that Jesus dipped in paint,” he said.

Winter’s here

No, it’s not actually calendar-definition winter, but we know we’ve crossed the line from the sunny days to the cold nights when the end of Daylight Saving Time plunges us into darkness early in the evening.

That gets us thinking about winter events: