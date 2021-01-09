THE STROLLER: Digital pics: Easy to keep - and lose

TODAY’S WORD is surly. Example: The hens were cute and funny, but the rooster was a surly feathered fellow you would always want to avoid.

FRIDAY’S WORD was beseeching. It means to ask (someone) urgently and fervently; to do something, implore, entreat. Example: “He spread his arms in a beseeching gesture and said loudly: ‘What have we done?’” (Source: “Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)

Photo books

Longtime Bulletin readers fondly remember former editor Ginny Wray’s Letters to Michael. She didn’t usually write columns (editorials, yes; columns, no), but at each Christmas would be a special letter to her son, spanning the ages from babyhood to adulthood, in whatever tone and message was appropriate for that age and time. In reality, though, they were messages that applied to all parents and children and brought back memories of being a child and loved by a parent.

When that Michael got married around 10 or 11 years ago, Ginny and Mike Wray compiled those letters into a proper bound book. The Stroller noticed and admired it, and they said they had it done through a company called Blurb.

That very Christmas, The Stroller produced her own family photo book for the parents and siblings.