THE STROLLER: Digital pics: Easy to keep - and lose

TODAY’S WORD is surly. Example: The hens were cute and funny, but the rooster was a surly feathered fellow you would always want to avoid.
FRIDAY’S WORD was beseeching. It means to ask (someone) urgently and fervently; to do something, implore, entreat. Example: “He spread his arms in a beseeching gesture and said loudly: ‘What have we done?’” (Source: “Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)
Photo books
Longtime Bulletin readers fondly remember former editor Ginny Wray’s Letters to Michael. She didn’t usually write columns (editorials, yes; columns, no), but at each Christmas would be a special letter to her son, spanning the ages from babyhood to adulthood, in whatever tone and message was appropriate for that age and time. In reality, though, they were messages that applied to all parents and children and brought back memories of being a child and loved by a parent.
When that Michael got married around 10 or 11 years ago, Ginny and Mike Wray compiled those letters into a proper bound book. The Stroller noticed and admired it, and they said they had it done through a company called Blurb.
That very Christmas, The Stroller produced her own family photo book for the parents and siblings.
During recent holiday vacation days, The Stroller produced two such photo books, one of family photos from the early 1900s and earlier, and one current.
So (on top of being an apology to Mike and Ginny for throwing your names around — but you remain well-loved), this is a reminder to people that in this day of digital photos, don’t overlook saving your pictures, or other special mementos, for the future.
Get books of your photos made through a book company such as Blurb, Mixbook, Printique, Shutterly, Snapfish, Mpix or at local stores. It doesn’t cost too much. Be sure to make multiple copies for different people in your family.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address in 1863 at the dedication of a plot of land that would become Soldier’s National Cemetery. The speech invokes the principles of human equality talked about in the Declaration of Independence and connects the sacrifices of the Civil War with the desire for “a new birth of freedom.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Abraham Lincoln was not the main speaker at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg — at least, he did not speak the longest. Who did?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.