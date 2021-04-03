THE STROLLER: Do we have a few words for Martinsville?

TODAY’S WORD is sanguine. Example: "In a sanguine tone, he began by congratulating Sutton and the Christ Church youth for having an interest in the current events of the church and society." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)

FRIDAY’S WORD was manifesto. It means a public declaration of policy and aims, especially one issued before an election by a political party or candidate. Example: “Once the manifesto was produced, it fell to the president of the youth group, Charlie Cole, to present it at the annual meeting.”

Word game

Last week, we asked how many words you could make from the letters in "Martinsville."

The Stroller's word game originator set the bar high, at 196 words.

However, reader Charlotte Brooks came in with 300 words.

On Thursday morning she sent an email saying she had kept at her list from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. the day before, "on and off as words came to me." She got up to 287, but "I'm trying for 300. Surely there are 13 more. Enjoyed this challenge."

By 8 p.m. Thursday, she had found her 300th word.