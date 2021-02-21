THE STROLLER: Don't be sorry if you have photos

TODAY’S WORD is belittled. Example: The teacher belittled the students who could not answer the questions right away.

SUNDAY’S WORD was stumped. It means felt something was too difficult for; baffled. Example: Bernie was stumped by the trivia question.

On the hunt

A couple of weeks ago, The Stroller asked if anyone could dig up old high school sports photos for Bob Young of Alabama. Stroller readers came through and sent him the pictures he was looking for.

As an unexpected and delightful bonus, The Stroller and Young discovered that The Stroller now lives in the house were Young spent many happy visits during childhood, because his friends’ grandparents lived there (the friends were Alvin and the late Jackie Minter).

Now it’s Rodney Adams’ turn to get a little help, but “it’s a reach,” he said: “Would anyone have pictures of a NASCAR wives’ softball game at Southside Park” on Sept. 19, 1985?

That event was the first date of a racing friend, Adams explained.

“He drove ladies from Richard Petty’s shop to Martinsville — married one of his riders. A love story beginning.”