THE STROLLER: Don't let frost demolish your crops

TODAY’S WORD is drub. Example: Ricky was embarrassed to face his friends after the drubbing his wife had given him in front of them the other night down at the club.
SUNDAY’S WORD was gulf. It means a deep ravine, chasm or abyss. Example: "To start, there is a gulf between true nonbelievers and the rest of us." (Source: "The case for vaccine passports" by David Horn of Smith Mountain Lake, in Monday's Bulletin)
Growing season is open
The 2021 growing season for this area has been open since April 11, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. That doesn't mean it's a free-for-all to plant marigolds and tomato plants and let them be, though. It means that the NWS will now issue frost-and-freeze warnings, so if you have planted tender annuals, you could cover them up or take other appropriate measures on those nights when conditions could kill them.
Demolition derby
Car owners are gearing up for the Patrick County Demolition Derby, which will be May 15 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Sarge and Sons are the promoters and will set the rules. Classes will be 4/6/full-size cars, and there will be a kids power wheels derby, too.
60th anniversary
This year the community is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its arts treasure, Piedmont Arts.
The museum will host several events to mark the milestone: a semiformal jubilee on June 11, a luncheon on June 22 and a free Family Day on Aug. 28. In addition, other events highlighting favorite programs from the past, like the annual holiday performance by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 5, will fill out the museum’s calendar. Tickets to these events are available at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.
Meanwhile, admission to the museum is always free, so it's easy to enjoy any time.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: During the translation of the New International Version of the Bible, a team of two lead translators, two translation consultants and, where necessary, one English-style consultant was assigned to each of the 66 books.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many editions have been made of the NIV?
