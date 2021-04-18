THE STROLLER: Don't let frost demolish your crops

TODAY’S WORD is drub. Example: Ricky was embarrassed to face his friends after the drubbing his wife had given him in front of them the other night down at the club.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gulf. It means a deep ravine, chasm or abyss. Example: "To start, there is a gulf between true nonbelievers and the rest of us." (Source: "The case for vaccine passports" by David Horn of Smith Mountain Lake, in Monday's Bulletin)

Growing season is open

The 2021 growing season for this area has been open since April 11, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. That doesn't mean it's a free-for-all to plant marigolds and tomato plants and let them be, though. It means that the NWS will now issue frost-and-freeze warnings, so if you have planted tender annuals, you could cover them up or take other appropriate measures on those nights when conditions could kill them.

Demolition derby

Car owners are gearing up for the Patrick County Demolition Derby, which will be May 15 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Sarge and Sons are the promoters and will set the rules. Classes will be 4/6/full-size cars, and there will be a kids power wheels derby, too.

60th anniversary