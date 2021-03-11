THE STROLLER: Early warning on later darkness

TODAY’S WORD is chastened. Example: The stuck up beauty queen was somewhat chastened by her recent faux pas at the country club.
THURSDAY’S WORD was bashful. It means reluctant to draw attention to oneself; shy. Example: Little Tyler was playful and noisy at home and at church, but he was bashful in the classroom.
Fruits
What do you want out of your strawberry plants? If you would like the fastest-setting strawberries on the market — uniformly deep red, cone-shaped medium-large berries that are ripe in June — Earliglow is the variety for you. If you would like the convenience of a disease-resistant, compact plant with berries that smell heavenly, go for Jewel. For a very sweet berry that has a long season, Yambu is your choice.
Each of those varieties are sold in lots of 25 for $13 during the Henry County Martinsville Master Gardener plant sale, for which orders are due by next Friday. You also can get asparagus roots at $1.25 each. For more information, call 276-634-4650 or email ddraper@vt.edu.
Spring
forward
Monday evening will be our first of later nightfall. Sunset will be at 7:04 tonight, 7:03 p.m. Saturday — and 8:02 p.m. Sunday, because we would have turned our clocks ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Of course, nowadays, most clocks, including the ones on our phones, tablets and computers, adjust themselves to Daylight Saving Time.
Of course, the opposite goes with sunrise: On Saturday, sunrise will be at 6:23 a.m., and on Sunday, sunrise will beat 7:22 a.m. ... with the week after being traditionally the most difficult week to get to work and school on time.
Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 7.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The video game “Ms. Pac-Man” came to the market in 1982, two years after “Pac-Man” came on the scene. Advantages “Ms. Pac-Man” had over “Mr. Pac-Man” included fruits that would show up in the mazes; they gave points whenever the yellow icon gobbled them up.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The red, blue, pink and orange ghosts that chased Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man actually had names. What were they?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.